Guenther looks to 'keep improving' on hot start for Utah

Dylan Guenther understands he isn't going to score in all 82 games this season.

But the Utah Hockey Club forward is feeling confident so far after scoring five goals in his first three games, including back-to-back two-goal games to open the season. He's the fifth player ever, and the first since the NHL's inaugural season in 1917-18, to score multiple goals in a franchise's first two games, and he was named NHL First Star of the Week on Monday.

His goal streak ended in Utah's 3-0 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Monday, but he'll try to start another run when Utah completes a four-game road trip at the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday (10 p.m. ET; UTAH16, VICTORY+, KCOP-13).

"I think you always want to just keep improving," Guenther said. "To know that you had a good preseason, I think our team's trending in the right direction, we're all playing well. So it's definitely rewarding for sure."

The hot start is the continuation of a positive trend for Guenther, who scored 18 goals in 45 games with the Arizona Coyotes last season after being recalled from Tucson of the American Hockey League on Jan. 6.

He had 28 points (10 goals, 18 assists) in 29 AHL games, and showed a more mature presence in the offensive zone.

"The space you get to shoot a puck in the NHL is so small, and he was used to junior, and then he ended up being sent down to the minors last year and kind of really perfecting his game down there," general manager Bill Armstrong said. "When he came up, he was ready. He really initiated more effort to go earn pucks. And that's a maturity. Now he can shoot a puck. Before he was just waiting to get a puck. Now he goes and earns the puck."