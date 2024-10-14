Guenther leads 3 Stars of the Week

Utah forward, Jets goalie Hellebuyck, Golden Knights center Eichel earn honors

3-Stars-Week-01_2024_NHLcom
By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK – Utah Hockey Club right wing Dylan Guenther, Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck and Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending Oct. 13.

FIRST STAR – DYLAN GUENTHER, RW, UTAH HOCKEY CLUB

Guenther topped the NHL with five goals in three games (5-0—5) to help Utah Hockey Club (3‑0‑0, 6 points) post a perfect opening week, making them the second franchise in League history to win each of their first three contests (also VGK in 2017-18). Guenther ignited Utah’s inaugural game with a pair of goals – including the first in franchise history 4:56 after the opening face-off – en route to a 5-2 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks Oct. 8. He again scored twice, highlighted by his second career overtime goal (also March 22, 2024 vs. SEA), as Utah rallied from three separate deficits for a 5-4 triumph over the New York Islanders Oct. 10. Guenther became the fifth player in NHL history to record multiple goals in each of a franchise’s first two games – and . He added another goal in a 6-5 overtime win against the New York Rangers Oct. 12 as he and teammate Barrett Hayton became the fifth and sixth players in the NHL’s modern era (since 1943-44) to score in each of a franchise’s first three contests. The 21-year-old Guenther, who signed an eight-year contract extension with Utah on Sept. 20, has compiled 29-26—55 in 81 career NHL appearances since being selected with the ninth overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft.

UTA@NYI: Guenther sends a laser past Varlamov in overtime

SECOND STAR – CONNOR HELLEBUYCK, G, WINNIPEG JETS

Hellebuyck stopped 81 of the 83 shots he faced, going 3-0-0 with a 0.66 goals-against average, .976 save percentage and one shutout to lift the Jets (3-0-0, 6 points) to an unblemished start to the season. The reigning Vezina Trophy and William M. Jennings Trophy winner began 2024-25 with a 30‑save shutout – the 38th clean sheet of his career – as part of a 6-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers Oct. 9. He then yielded one goal in consecutive 2-1 overtime wins, turning aside 25 shots against the Chicago Blackhawks Oct. 11 and making 26 saves versus the Minnesota Wild Oct. 13. The 31-year-old Hellebuyck, a two-time Vezina Trophy recipient (also 2019-20), ranks second in the NHL with 278 victories in 508 career appearances since making his League debut in 2015-16 (278-173-41, 2.61 GAA, .917 SV%, 38 SO).

WPG@EDM: Hellebuyck stops 30 shots in shutout win

THIRD STAR – JACK EICHEL, C, VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

Eichel led the NHL with six assists and seven points in three games (1-6—7) to power the Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points) to their third straight 3-0-0 start to the season (7-0-0 in 2023-24 and 3-0-0 in 2022-23). He opened the campaign with four helpers, his second career four-assist performance (also March 31, 2018 at NSH: 0-5—5), in a 8-4 triumph over the Colorado Avalanche Oct. 9. Eichel then posted 1-1—2 in a 4-3 win versus the St. Louis Blues Oct. 11 before assisting on Tomas Hertl’s tiebreaking goal in the third period of a 3-1 victory against the Anaheim Ducks Oct. 13. The 27-year-old Eichel has produced nearly a point per game since being selected with the second overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft, totaling 212-309—521 in 542 career NHL contests.

STL@VGK: Eichel makes nice move around Binnington and thrusts it into the twine

Latest News

Guy Gaudreau joins Blue Jackets practice, 'a joy to have him out there'

Ovechkin will switch to right wing for Capitals against Golden Knights

NHL Buzz: Sorokin to make season debut for Islanders after back surgery

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast season previews

Crosby scored 2 goals, including game-winner, in memorable Montreal debut

Oilers coach Knoblauch not seeing 'enough desperation' to start season

NHL On Tap: Crosby 1 point from 1,600, Malkin needs 2 goals for 500 with Penguins visiting Canadiens

Fantasy picks, projections, props for today 

Hertl breaks tie in 3rd, Golden Knights edge Ducks

Flames pull away from Oilers in 3rd, remain undefeated

DeSmith, Stars shut out Kraken to stay undefeated

Crosby can join NHL 1,600-point club in debut of ‘Prime Monday Night Hockey’

Connor scores 51 seconds into OT to lift Jets past Wild

NBA legend Anthony wears Forsberg Avalanche jersey to Colorado football game

Color of Hockey: Otero's Amerigol LATAM Cup looks to expand reach in 2025

NHL Buzz: Eriksson Ek does not travel with Wild because of broken nose

Zizing ‘Em Up: Sullivan discusses U.S. roster for 2025 4 Nations Face-Off