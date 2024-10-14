Guenther leads 3 Stars of the Week

NEW YORK – Utah Hockey Club right wing Dylan Guenther, Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck and Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending Oct. 13.

FIRST STAR – DYLAN GUENTHER, RW, UTAH HOCKEY CLUB

Guenther topped the NHL with five goals in three games (5-0—5) to help Utah Hockey Club (3‑0‑0, 6 points) post a perfect opening week, making them the second franchise in League history to win each of their first three contests (also VGK in 2017-18). Guenther ignited Utah’s inaugural game with a pair of goals – including the first in franchise history 4:56 after the opening face-off – en route to a 5-2 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks Oct. 8. He again scored twice, highlighted by his second career overtime goal (also March 22, 2024 vs. SEA), as Utah rallied from three separate deficits for a 5-4 triumph over the New York Islanders Oct. 10. Guenther became the fifth player in NHL history to record multiple goals in each of a franchise’s first two games – and . He added another goal in a 6-5 overtime win against the New York Rangers Oct. 12 as he and teammate Barrett Hayton became the fifth and sixth players in the NHL’s modern era (since 1943-44) to score in each of a franchise’s first three contests. The 21-year-old Guenther, who signed an eight-year contract extension with Utah on Sept. 20, has compiled 29-26—55 in 81 career NHL appearances since being selected with the ninth overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft.