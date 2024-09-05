Dionicio hoping to inspire players of Hispanic descent

As midnight approached and the Memorial Cup made its way around the ice, Rodwin Dionicio grinned through the stitches on his upper lip.

His Saginaw Spirit had won their first championship in riveting fashion, conceding a three-goal lead before Josh Bloom, the former captain re-acquired at the trade deadline, willed in the clinching goal with 21.7 seconds to play in regulation.

Dionicio absorbed the joyful, frenetic scene at the Dow Event Center. He spoke of what the achievement meant to his family, as many 20-year-old hockey players have done before.

Only Dionicio did so in Spanish.

"Pienso que es muy grande para nosotros," he said, which translates to, "I think it's very big for us."

He also said: "Tu sabes que todo mi familia esta mirando en la television. Ellos [me escribieron]. Es muy grande para nosotros, muy lindo," which translates to, "You know, all my family is watching on TV. They wrote to me. It's very big for us, very beautiful."

Dionicio was born in Newark, New Jersey, about 700 miles from Saginaw, Michigan, his hockey home for the most important six-and-a-half months of his career. Dionicio arrived in a mid-November trade from Windsor.

But Dionicio's journey was not as simple as Newark to Windsor to Saginaw.

Not even close.

Dionicio's path to a pro contract with the Anaheim Ducks -- and an invitation their training camp later this month -- included transatlantic moves, many trains taken, and multiple languages learned.

Dionicio's parents are from the Dominican Republic. But when Dionicio left the United States at less than 1 year old, his family didn't return to Santo Domingo, the hometown of his mother, Lenny Vogtlin. Instead, his mom moved to Switzerland with Dionicio and his older sister, Diandra. They made their home in Herisau, a town of around 15,000 residents near the Austrian border.

Dionicio has a vivid recollection of the first NHL game he attended. He traveled back to New Jersey when he was 6 years old to visit his father, and they went to a game between the Devils and Washington Capitals.

"That stuck in my head for a long time," Dionicio said. "That was a great moment for me."