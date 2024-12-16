Draisaitl leads 3 Stars of the Week

FIRST STAR – LEON DRAISAITL, C, EDMONTON OILERS

Draisaitl registered 3-6—9, highlighted by two game-winning goals, in three contests to help the Oilers (18-10-2, 38 points) complete a perfect week and move into third place in the Pacific Division on the strength of a five-game winning streak dating to Dec. 5. He became the first player this season to reach the 20-goal mark with 1-1—2, including the decisive tally, in a 2-1 victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning Dec. 10. Draisaitl then notched 1-3—4, his 27th career four-point performance and first of 2024‑25, in a 7-1 win versus the Minnesota Wild Dec. 12. He finished the week with 1-2—3, capped by his League-leading seventh game-winning goal of the campaign, in a 6-3 triumph over the Vegas Golden Knights Dec. 14. The 29-year-old Draisaitl shares first place in the NHL in goals (22) and ranks fifth in points (45) through 30 total appearances this season (22-23—45), powered by multiple points in each contest during Edmonton’s current five-game winning streak (5-8—13). He and the Oilers will face the Florida Panthers for the first time since Game 7 the 2024 Stanley Cup Final when they meet tonight at Rogers Place on “Prime Monday Night Hockey” (8:30 p.m. ET, Prime, TVAS, NHLN, SCRIPPS).