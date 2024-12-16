NEW YORK -- Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl, Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon and Ottawa Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending Dec. 15.
Draisaitl leads 3 Stars of the Week
Oilers forward, Avalanche center MacKinnon, Senators goalie Ullmark earn honors
FIRST STAR – LEON DRAISAITL, C, EDMONTON OILERS
Draisaitl registered 3-6—9, highlighted by two game-winning goals, in three contests to help the Oilers (18-10-2, 38 points) complete a perfect week and move into third place in the Pacific Division on the strength of a five-game winning streak dating to Dec. 5. He became the first player this season to reach the 20-goal mark with 1-1—2, including the decisive tally, in a 2-1 victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning Dec. 10. Draisaitl then notched 1-3—4, his 27th career four-point performance and first of 2024‑25, in a 7-1 win versus the Minnesota Wild Dec. 12. He finished the week with 1-2—3, capped by his League-leading seventh game-winning goal of the campaign, in a 6-3 triumph over the Vegas Golden Knights Dec. 14. The 29-year-old Draisaitl shares first place in the NHL in goals (22) and ranks fifth in points (45) through 30 total appearances this season (22-23—45), powered by multiple points in each contest during Edmonton’s current five-game winning streak (5-8—13). He and the Oilers will face the Florida Panthers for the first time since Game 7 the 2024 Stanley Cup Final when they meet tonight at Rogers Place on “Prime Monday Night Hockey” (8:30 p.m. ET, Prime, TVAS, NHLN, SCRIPPS).
SECOND STAR – NATHAN MacKINNON, C, COLORADO AVALANCHE
MacKinnon factored on nine of Colorado’s 12 total goals, topping the League with 4-5—9 (all at even strength) in three games to propel the Avalanche (18-14-0, 36 points) to a 2-1-0 week. He recorded his ninth career five-point performance – and second of the campaign (also Nov. 5 vs. SEA: 0-5—5) – with 1-4—5 in a 6-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins Dec. 10. MacKinnon then scored Colorado’s lone goal in a 4-1 loss to the Utah Hockey Club Dec. 12. He added 2-1—3, his sixth outing with at least three points this season, in a 5-2 victory against the Nashville Predators Dec. 14 to become the first NHL player to reach the 50-point milestone in 2024-25. The 29-year-old MacKinnon – the reigning Hart Memorial Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award winner – has played in 32 total contests this season (13-37—50), ranking among the top two in the League in points (1st; 50), assists (1st; 37), even-strength assists (1st; 26), even-strength points (2nd; 36) and shots on goal (2nd; 126).
THIRD STAR – LINUS ULLMARK, G, OTTAWA SENATORS
Ullmark stopped 88 of the 91 shots he faced, going 3-0-0 with a 0.99 goals-against average, .967 save percentage and one shutout to lift the Senators (15-13-2, 32 points) into the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference via an unblemished week. He made 31 saves, including 16 in the second period, in a 5-1 victory against the Anaheim Ducks Dec. 11. Ullmark then recorded his 10th career shutout with 32 stops in a 3-0 triumph over the Carolina Hurricanes Dec. 13. He closed the week with 25 saves in 3-2 overtime win versus the Pittsburgh Penguins Dec. 14. The 31-year-old Ullmark, who has earned points in each of his past seven starts dating to Nov. 27 (6-0-1, 1.55 GAA, .950 SV%, 1 SO), owns a 10-7-2 record, 2.52 goals-against average, .910 save percentage and two shutouts through 20 total appearances this season – his first with Ottawa.
As the presenting partner of the NHL’s “Three Stars” of the week, GEICO also is presenting the NHL’s “Fourth Star” – a season-long fan appreciation program. Click here to meet November’s “Fourth Star.”