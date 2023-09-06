Wilson hired by Penguins as senior adviser, was Sharks general manager

Doug Wilson was hired as senior adviser of hockey operations for the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday.

Wilson's role will see him provide guidance to all aspects of the hockey operations department and attend games at home and on the road. The 66-year-old was general manager of the San Jose Sharks for 19 seasons. He resigned from that role April 7, 2022, after taking a medical leave of absence to focus on his health Nov. 26, 2021.

"Doug brings over 40 years of NHL experience to our program, over 16 years from his Hall of Fame playing career and over 25 seasons building consistent contending teams as the leader of the San Jose Sharks hockey operations department." Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas said. "Doug will serve as a source of both experience and wisdom to our entire hockey operations department. His ability to maintain high standards of performance and professionalism over two decades with Sharks is the type of consistency we all aspire to these positions.

"Doug will provide me and our entire program with a great resource and tremendous benefit as we get rolling. I am excited to add Doug to our management team today."

The Sharks were 768-468-151 with 12 ties during Wilson's time as GM, which began May 13, 2003. They made the Stanley Cup Playoffs 14 times, including the 2016 Stanley Cup Final, asix-game loss to the Penguins.

Wilson played 16 NHL seasons as a defenseman for the Chicago Blackhawks and Sharks and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2020.