Mohns achieved 'most legendary' status on, off ice for Bruins

Alphabetically, the late Doug Mohns is No. 57 on the Historic 100, a list of players voted to be the 100 "most legendary" Boston Bruins of the past century for the franchise's 2023-24 centennial season.

His name is bound to be overshadowed by the team's greatest legends, Bobby Orr, Milt Schmidt, Eddie Shore, Dit Clapper, Johnny Bucyk, Phil Esposito, Ray Bourque, Patrice Bergeron and others.

But make no mistake, Mohns is richly deserving of his place among the iconic 100, for the 711 regular-season games he played as a forward and defenseman for the Bruins from 1953-64, another 35 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and the gigantic footprint he left in Boston in retirement until his death in 2014 at age 80.