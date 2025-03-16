Gutierrez thriving in crucial role in Flint front office

The Flint Firebirds are on the verge of clinching a berth in the Ontario Hockey League playoffs. If and when that happens, Firebirds director of marketing Dominic Gutierrez won’t need to shift into postseason gear.

He operates on that level every day.

Gutierrez, 32, occupies a crucial role in the organization, connecting the on-ice product to a passionate market that has supported hockey since the Flint Generals entered the International Hockey League in the fall of 1969.

“I still see season-ticket holders that were Generals season-ticket holders way back in the day,” Gutierrez told NHL.com. “I’ll walk around the concourse and talk to people during games. They’ll relate back to the old Flint Generals days, especially during the Generals [tribute] nights. We see people who haven’t been here to experience a Flint Firebirds game, and they’re taken aback [by] the building as far as all the [recent] upgrades.”

Gutierrez has worked in the Firebirds’ front office since their inaugural season of 2015-2016, after the former Plymouth Whalers moved to Flint upon the purchase by current owner Rolf Nilsen.