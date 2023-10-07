Latest News

Sabres' Savoie to practice after upper-body injury

NHL Buzz: Knight to start season in AHL for Panthers

NHL preseason results October 6

Jamie Drysdale signs 3 year contract with Anaheim Ducks

Washington Capitals canine calendar photoshoot

Winnipeg Jets 2023-24 season preview

Klingberg expected to be ready for Maple Leafs season opener

fantasy hockey nhl network draft advice tv show analysis

Preseason roundup: O’Reilly gets 1st goal with Predators

nhl fantasy hockey rookies best prospects rankings

nhl fantasy hockey sleepers candidates draft steals

nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

nhl projections fantasy hockey forward point stats

Potential NHL milestones for 2023-24 NHL season

Washington Capitals 2023-24 season preview

Coyotes' Tourigny evolves, clicks with players

Stanley Cup predictions for 2023-24 NHL season

Penguins' Crosby can still compete against best

Devils 3, Islanders 0

The New Jersey Devils finished the preseason undefeated with their seventh straight win, 3-0 against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on Friday.

Akira Schmid stopped all 30 shots he faced, and Simon Nemec scored a short-handed goal for the Devils (7-0-0), who were the only undefeated team in the NHL this preseason.

Ilya Sorokin made 28 saves for the Islanders (2-4-0), who also played their preseason finale.

Max Willman gave New Jersey a 1-0 lead at 6:29 of the first period with a one-timer from the left hash marks.

Kevin Bahl pushed it to 2-0 at 6:18 of the second period off a Dawson Mercer feed, and Nemec made it 3-0 at 8:34 on a breakaway.

Nemec, the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, had four points (two goals, two assists) in four preseason games. The 19-year-old defenseman has not played an NHL regular-season game.

Schmid stopped Casey Cizikas on a short-handed breakaway at 2:45 of the third period.

Islanders forward Kyle Palmieri had two shots on goal and played 14:12 in his preseason debut. He had skated twice with New York since sustaining an undisclosed offseason injury.