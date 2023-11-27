Color of Hockey: Smith-Pelly returns to Capitals as radio broadcast analyst

William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles retired NHL forward Devante Smith-Pelly, who returns to the Washington Capitals as a radio broadcast analyst during the team’s five-game road trip.

Devante Smith-Pelly said he still loved hockey shortly after he announced his retirement in December 2022, but it was “just time to love it from a different angle.”

That angle will be as a radio broadcaster for the Washington Capitals, who Smith-Pelly became a pivotal and iconic figure with during their drive to the Stanley Cup championship in 2018.

The 31-year-old Scarborough, Ontario, native makes his Washington radio debut with play-by-play announcer John Walton when the Capitals face the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Monday (10:30 p.m. ET; MNMT2, MNMT, NBCSCA).

He’ll also conduct interview for Washington’s digital channels and assist with game-day coverage on Monumental Sports Network when the Capitals play at the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday (10:30 p.m. ET; MNMT2, MNMT, BSW, SN, TVAS), the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday (10 p.m. ET; MNMT, BSW), the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS; MNMT) and Arizona Coyotes on Dec. 4 (9 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MNMT).

“I’m extremely excited, I knew right away that I wanted to try it out and I’m grateful for the chance,” Smith-Pelly said Friday shortly after he landed in San Francisco en route to San Jose. “John Walton has been great, we’ve talked a lot over the last couple of weeks on how he prepares … He’s the expert, and I’m just going to kind of read off him.”

Walton said he’s thrilled to share a booth with Smith-Pelly.

“He’s a Stanley Cup champion," Walton said, "and the fans all love what he did on the ice and now he’s got an opportunity, in beginning his broadcast career, to be able to do something off the ice. He’s such a recognizable figure in this community. I think it’s a great fit.”