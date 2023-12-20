Red Wings at Jets

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
RED WINGS (15-12-4) at JETS (18-9-3)

7:30 p.m. ET; SN, BSDET

Red Wings projected lineup

Joe Veleno – Dylan Larkin -- Patrick Kane

Alex DeBrincat – J.T. Compher -- Lucas Raymond

Robby Fabbri -- Andrew Copp -- Michael Rasmussen

Austin Czarnik -- Christian Fischer -- Daniel Sprong

Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry

Justin Holl -- Shayne Gostisbehere

James Reimer

Michael Hutchinson

Scratched: Olli Maatta

Injured: Alex Lyon (upper body), Ville Husso (lower body), Klim Kostin (undisclosed)

Suspended: David Perron

Jets projected lineup

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Alex Iafallo

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- David Gustafsson -- Axel Jonsson-Fjallby

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt

Laurent Brossoit

Connor Hellebuyck

Scratched: Logan Stanley, Declan Chisholm, Dominic Toninato

Injured: Ville Heinola (ankle), Rasmus Kupari (shoulder), Kyle Connor (knee)

Status report

Husso was placed on injured reserve Wednesday. Detroit coach Derek Lalonde said Husso is week to week. ... Hutchinson signed a one-year, two-way contract Tuesday and will back up Reimer. … Kostin was placed on injured reserve. ... Czarnik was recalled from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League under emergency conditions Tuesday. … Winnipeg will dress the same lineup it used in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Monday. … Heinola, a defenseman, and Kupari, a forward, each skated in no-contact jerseys on Wednesday but neither will play.

