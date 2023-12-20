Red Wings at Jets

RED WINGS (15-12-4) at JETS (18-9-3)
7:30 p.m. ET; SN, BSDET
Red Wings projected lineup
Joe Veleno – Dylan Larkin -- Patrick Kane
Alex DeBrincat – J.T. Compher -- Lucas Raymond
Robby Fabbri -- Andrew Copp -- Michael Rasmussen
Austin Czarnik -- Christian Fischer -- Daniel Sprong
Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry
Justin Holl -- Shayne Gostisbehere
James Reimer
Michael Hutchinson
Scratched: Olli Maatta
Injured: Alex Lyon (upper body), Ville Husso (lower body), Klim Kostin (undisclosed)
Suspended: David Perron
Jets projected lineup
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Alex Iafallo
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- David Gustafsson -- Axel Jonsson-Fjallby
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk
Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt
Laurent Brossoit
Connor Hellebuyck
Scratched: Logan Stanley, Declan Chisholm, Dominic Toninato
Injured: Ville Heinola (ankle), Rasmus Kupari (shoulder), Kyle Connor (knee)
Status report
Husso was placed on injured reserve Wednesday. Detroit coach Derek Lalonde said Husso is week to week. ... Hutchinson signed a one-year, two-way contract Tuesday and will back up Reimer. … Kostin was placed on injured reserve. ... Czarnik was recalled from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League under emergency conditions Tuesday. … Winnipeg will dress the same lineup it used in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Monday. … Heinola, a defenseman, and Kupari, a forward, each skated in no-contact jerseys on Wednesday but neither will play.