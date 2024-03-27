Strome has 2 goals, Capitals recover for OT win against Red Wings

Scores at 1:55 for Washington, which pulls 2 points ahead of Detroit for 2nd East wild card

Recap: Red Wings at Capitals 3.26.24

By Harvey Valentine
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WASHINGTON -- Dylan Strome scored twice, including 1:55 into overtime, to give the Washington Capitals a 4-3 win against the Detroit Red Wings at Capital One Arena on Tuesday.

Dylan worked a give-and-go with John Carlson on the rush and redirected the return pass in past Red Wings goalie Alex Lyon.

The goal came after Patrick Kane tied it 3-3 for Detroit with 5:20 remaining in the third period, scoring from the slot after a pass from Alex DeBrincat in the left circle.

Nic Dowd and Connor McMichael scored for the Capitals (36-26-9), who have won six of seven and moved two points ahead of Detroit for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference. John Carlson had two assists, and Charlie Lindgren made 30 saves in his 100th NHL game.

DeBrincat had a goal and an assist for the Red Wings (36-29-7), who have lost two in a row. J.T. Compher had two assists, and Lyon made 26 saves.

Dowd gave Washington a 1-0 lead at 2:09 of the second period, taking a pass from Nick Jensen and shooting stick side through a screen from between the circles.

DeBrincat tied it 1-1 at 4:53, scoring in front of the crease off a pass from Jeff Petry, who skated down the right side on the rush.

David Perron gave Detroit a 2-1 lead with a power-play goal at 19:17, knocking in a loose puck at the left post after several saves during a sequence in front of the net by Lindgren.

McMichael tied it 2-2 at 35 seconds of the third period. T.J. Oshie deflected Martin Fehervary’s shot off the end boards behind the net, and the puck went to McMichael, who tucked it inside the right post.

Strome gave the Capitals a 3-2 lead at 4:49, scoring on a backhand off a rebound after Lyon made a pad save on Carlson’s shot from the point.

