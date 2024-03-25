Ovechkin thriving in 2nd half, at forefront of Capitals’ playoff push

WASHINGTON -- Alex Ovechkin is scoring goals at an Alex Ovechkin-like pace again, chasing down records and driving the Washington Capitals’ push toward the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The 38-year-old forward has scored eight goals during a five-game goal streak to help the Capitals (35-26-9) move one point ahead of the Detroit Red Wings (36-29-6) into the second wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference heading into a showdown at Capital One Arena on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, BSDET).

Washington trails the Philadelphia Flyers by two points for third place in the Metropolitan Division with two games in hand.

“Everybody understands the situation,” Ovechkin said after scoring twice in the third period of a 3-0 win against the Winnipeg Jets here Sunday. “That’s why we fight all year, in training camp. We want to finish the season [strong]. In two weeks, we want to keep playing.”

After the Capitals missed the playoffs last season for the first time since 2014, Ovechkin appears determined not to let it happen again. The Washington captain was named the NHL’s First Star of the week Monday after leading the League with seven goals in four games, including three multigoal games.

Ovechkin struggled through his first 43 games this season, scoring only eight goals. But a goal in the Capitals’ final game before the break for the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend -- a 5-4 overtime loss at the Dallas Stars on Jan. 27 -- appeared to light a spark that has fueled him and his team through the past two months.