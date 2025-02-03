DeBrincat scores 2nd goal in OT, Red Wings top Canucks for 6th win in row

DeBrincat converted a cross-ice rush pass from Lucas Raymond with a one-timer past a sprawled Kevin Lankinen from the bottom of the left face-off circle.

Alex Lyon made 25 saves for the Red Wings (27-21-5), who were coming off a 3-1 win at the Calgary Flames on Saturday and have won the first three of a four-game trip that concludes at the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday.

Kevin Lankinen made 14 saves and Filip Chytil scored in his first game with the Canucks (23-18-11), who are 0-1-1 since trading J.T. Miller to the Rangers on Friday, the first of two deals that brought back four players to Vancouver.

Three of the four -- defenseman Marcus Pettersson and forwards Chytil and Drew O’Connor -- made their Canucks debuts against Detroit, but Vancouver was missing No.1 defenseman Quinn Hughes, who was a late scratch with an undisclosed injury.

Chytil scored an unassisted goal at 10:46 of the third period to tie the game 2-2, skating onto a loose puck off the rush and cutting across the slot to the bottom of the left face-off circle before shooting under Lyon’s blocker.

Pius Suter put Vancouver ahead 1-0 at 4:19 of the first period by deflecting a high point shot from defenseman Elias Pettersson under the pads of a screened Lyon. It was the first NHL point for Pettersson, who was playing his third game after Hughes and defenseman Carson Soucy were late scratches.

DeBrincat tied it 1-1 on a 3-on-2 rush at 6:05, cutting into the middle near the top of the circles and using shooting against the grain and past the blocker of Lankinen with Andrew Copp driving to the net to create a screen.

Ben Chiarot put the Red Wings ahead 2-1 at 5:54 of the second period with a high glove shot from the left point through traffic.