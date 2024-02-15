Red Wings at Canucks

RED WINGS (27-19-6) at CANUCKS (36-12-6)

10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNP, BSDET

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex Debrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

David Perron -- J.T. Compher -- Patrick Kane

Michael Rasmussen -- Andrew Copp -- Christian Fischer

Klim Kostin -- Joe Veleno -- Daniel Sprong

Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry

Olli Maatta -- Shayne Gostisbehere

Alex Lyon

James Reimer

Scratched: Robby Fabbri, Justin Holl

Injured: Ville Husso (lower body)

Canucks projected lineup

Pius Suter -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Nils Hoglander -- Elias Lindholm -- Elias Pettersson

Ilya Mikheyev -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland

Phillip Di Giuseppe -- Nils Aman -- Sam Lafferty

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Nikita Zadorov -- Tyler Myers

Ian Cole -- Noah Juulsen

Thatcher Demko

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Jett Woo, Mark Friedman

Injured: Dakota Joshua (upper body), Carson Soucy (hand)

Status report

Husso, a goalie, is week to week after leaving at 8:48 of the first period during an 8-4 loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday. … Fabbri, a forward, remains away from the team after the birth of his first child on Wednesday but is expected to rejoin the Red Wings in time to play at the Calgary Flames on Saturday. … Joshua, a forward, will not play after being injured in a fight in the third period of a 4-2 win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday; coach Rick Tocchet said the extent of the injury and timeline wouldn't be known until after a meeting with doctors later Thursday. … Zadorov returns after serving a two-game suspension for a high hit on Raymond during a 4-3 overtime loss at Detroit on Saturday. ... Demko will make his 15th start in 19 games.