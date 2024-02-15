Red Wings at Canucks

RED WINGS (27-19-6) at CANUCKS (36-12-6)
10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNP, BSDET
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex Debrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
David Perron -- J.T. Compher -- Patrick Kane
Michael Rasmussen -- Andrew Copp -- Christian Fischer
Klim Kostin -- Joe Veleno -- Daniel Sprong
Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry
Olli Maatta -- Shayne Gostisbehere
Alex Lyon
James Reimer
Scratched: Robby Fabbri, Justin Holl
Injured: Ville Husso (lower body)
Canucks projected lineup
Pius Suter -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser
Nils Hoglander -- Elias Lindholm -- Elias Pettersson
Ilya Mikheyev -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland
Phillip Di Giuseppe -- Nils Aman -- Sam Lafferty
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Nikita Zadorov -- Tyler Myers
Ian Cole -- Noah Juulsen
Thatcher Demko
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Jett Woo, Mark Friedman
Injured: Dakota Joshua (upper body), Carson Soucy (hand)
Status report
Husso, a goalie, is week to week after leaving at 8:48 of the first period during an 8-4 loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday. … Fabbri, a forward, remains away from the team after the birth of his first child on Wednesday but is expected to rejoin the Red Wings in time to play at the Calgary Flames on Saturday. … Joshua, a forward, will not play after being injured in a fight in the third period of a 4-2 win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday; coach Rick Tocchet said the extent of the injury and timeline wouldn't be known until after a meeting with doctors later Thursday. … Zadorov returns after serving a two-game suspension for a high hit on Raymond during a 4-3 overtime loss at Detroit on Saturday. ... Demko will make his 15th start in 19 games.