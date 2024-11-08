Red Wings at Maple Leafs projected lineups
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat – Dylan Larkin -- Patrick Kane
Andrew Copp -- J.T. Compher -- Lucas Raymond
Jonatan Berggren -- Marco Kasper -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Michael Rasmussen -- Joe Veleno -- Christian Fischer
Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Justin Holl
Erik Gustafsson – Albert Johansson
Cam Talbot
Ville Husso
Scratched: Jeff Petry
Injured: Tyler Motte (upper body), Alex Lyon (lower body)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Max Domi -- Mitch Marner
Max Pacioretty -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Nicholas Robertson -- Pontus Holmberg -- Bobby McMann
Steven Lorentz -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins
Anthony Stolarz
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Philippe Myers, Matt Benning
Injured: Auston Matthews (upper body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Connor Dewar (upper body), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Dakota Mermis (upper body)
Status report
Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said he is "not overly concerned" the injury to Lyon, a goalie, is a long-term issue. ... Husso, recalled on an emergency basis from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Friday, will back up Talbot. ... Holl, who has been a healthy scratch the past two games, will replace Petry, a defenseman. ... Matthews will miss his second straight game; the forward could return against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said.