Red Wings at Maple Leafs projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

RED WINGS (6-5-1) at MAPLE LEAFS (7-5-2)

7 p.m. ET; TSN4, TVAS-D, FDSNDET

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat – Dylan Larkin -- Patrick Kane

Andrew Copp -- J.T. Compher -- Lucas Raymond

Jonatan Berggren -- Marco Kasper -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Michael Rasmussen -- Joe Veleno -- Christian Fischer

Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Justin Holl

Erik Gustafsson – Albert Johansson

Cam Talbot

Ville Husso

Scratched: Jeff Petry

Injured: Tyler Motte (upper body), Alex Lyon (lower body)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Max Domi -- Mitch Marner

Max Pacioretty -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Nicholas Robertson -- Pontus Holmberg -- Bobby McMann

Steven Lorentz -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins

Anthony Stolarz

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Philippe Myers, Matt Benning

Injured: Auston Matthews (upper body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Connor Dewar (upper body), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Dakota Mermis (upper body)

Status report

Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said he is "not overly concerned" the injury to Lyon, a goalie, is a long-term issue. ... Husso, recalled on an emergency basis from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Friday, will back up Talbot. ... Holl, who has been a healthy scratch the past two games, will replace Petry, a defenseman. ... Matthews will miss his second straight game; the forward could return against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said.

