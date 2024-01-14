Red Wings at Maple Leafs

RED WINGS (21-16-5) at MAPLE LEAFS (21-11-8)
7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNO, BSDET
Red Wings projected lineup
David Perron -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Alex DeBrincat -- J.T. Compher -- Patrick Kane
Michael Rasmussen -- Andrew Copp -- Christian Fischer
Robby Fabbri -- Joe Veleno -- Daniel Sprong
Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry
Olli Maatta -- Shayne Gostisbehere
James Reimer
Alex Lyon
Scratched: Brogan Rafferty
Injured: Klim Kostin (upper body), Ville Husso (lower body), Jake Walman (illness)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner
Tyler Bertuzzi -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Pontus Holmberg -- Max Domi -- Calle Jarnkrok
Bobby McMann -- David Kampf -- Noah Gregor
Morgan Rielly -- TJ Brodie
Jake McCabe -- Timothy Liljegren
Simon Benoit -- Connor Timmins
Ilya Samsonov
Martin Jones
Scratched: Nicholas Robertson, William Lagesson, Mark Giordano
Injured: John Klingberg (hip), Joseph Woll (lower body), Ryan Reaves (lower body)
Status report
Reimer will start for the Red Wings after Lyon made 33 saves in a 5-3 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. ... Detroit will use the same 18 skaters. ... Samsonov will start for the first time since allowing six goals on 21 shots in a 6-5 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Dec. 29. Jones started the past seven games. ... Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe one player will be a game-time decision but did not confirm who it is.