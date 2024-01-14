Red Wings at Maple Leafs

RED WINGS (21-16-5) at MAPLE LEAFS (21-11-8)

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNO, BSDET

Red Wings projected lineup

David Perron -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat -- J.T. Compher -- Patrick Kane

Michael Rasmussen -- Andrew Copp -- Christian Fischer

Robby Fabbri -- Joe Veleno -- Daniel Sprong

Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry

Olli Maatta -- Shayne Gostisbehere

James Reimer

Alex Lyon

Scratched: Brogan Rafferty

Injured: Klim Kostin (upper body), Ville Husso (lower body), Jake Walman (illness)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner

Tyler Bertuzzi -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Pontus Holmberg -- Max Domi -- Calle Jarnkrok

Bobby McMann -- David Kampf -- Noah Gregor

Morgan Rielly -- TJ Brodie

Jake McCabe -- Timothy Liljegren

Simon Benoit -- Connor Timmins

Ilya Samsonov

Martin Jones

Scratched: Nicholas Robertson, William Lagesson, Mark Giordano

Injured: John Klingberg (hip), Joseph Woll (lower body), Ryan Reaves (lower body)

Status report

Reimer will start for the Red Wings after Lyon made 33 saves in a 5-3 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. ... Detroit will use the same 18 skaters. ... Samsonov will start for the first time since allowing six goals on 21 shots in a 6-5 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Dec. 29. Jones started the past seven games. ... Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe one player will be a game-time decision but did not confirm who it is.