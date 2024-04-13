Red Wings at Maple Leafs

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

RED WINGS (38-32-9) at MAPLE LEAFS (46-24-9)

7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNW, SNP, BSDET

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

David Perron -- J.T. Compher -- Patrick Kane

Robby Fabbri -- Joe Veleno -- Christian Fischer

Zach Aston-Reese -- Austin Czarnik -- Daniel Sprong

Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson -- Jeff Petry

Olli Maatta -- Shayne Gostisbehere

James Reimer

Alex Lyon

Scratched: Justin Holl, Jake Walman

Injured: Ville Husso (lower body), Michael Rasmussen (upper body), Andrew Copp (broken cheek bone)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi

Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- Mitch Marner

Nicholas Robertson -- Pontus Holmberg -- William Nylander

Matthew Knies -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe

TJ Brodie -- Timothy Liljegren

Ilya Samsonov

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Martin Jones, Noah Gregor, Conor Timmins, Mark Giordano, Connor Dewar

Injured: Calle Jarnkrok (hand), Joel Edmundson (undisclosed), Matt Murray (hip)

Status report

Reimer will start after Lyon started the past six games. ... The Maple Leafs assigned Matt Murray to Toronto of the American Hockey League for conditioning; the goalie has not played this season following hip surgery in September, but is expected to see AHL game action ... Edmundson will not play Saturday; coach Sheldon Keefe said “something popped up” unrelated to a previous injury that kept the defenseman out eight games until he returned for a 6-5 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Thursday. ... Liljegren will return after missing eight games with an upper-body injury.

