Red Wings at Maple Leafs

RED WINGS (38-32-9) at MAPLE LEAFS (46-24-9)
7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNW, SNP, BSDET
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
David Perron -- J.T. Compher -- Patrick Kane
Robby Fabbri -- Joe Veleno -- Christian Fischer
Zach Aston-Reese -- Austin Czarnik -- Daniel Sprong
Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson -- Jeff Petry
Olli Maatta -- Shayne Gostisbehere
James Reimer
Alex Lyon
Scratched: Justin Holl, Jake Walman
Injured: Ville Husso (lower body), Michael Rasmussen (upper body), Andrew Copp (broken cheek bone)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Tyler Bertuzzi -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi
Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- Mitch Marner
Nicholas Robertson -- Pontus Holmberg -- William Nylander
Matthew Knies -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe
TJ Brodie -- Timothy Liljegren
Ilya Samsonov
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Martin Jones, Noah Gregor, Conor Timmins, Mark Giordano, Connor Dewar
Injured: Calle Jarnkrok (hand), Joel Edmundson (undisclosed), Matt Murray (hip)
Status report
Reimer will start after Lyon started the past six games. ... The Maple Leafs assigned Matt Murray to Toronto of the American Hockey League for conditioning; the goalie has not played this season following hip surgery in September, but is expected to see AHL game action ... Edmundson will not play Saturday; coach Sheldon Keefe said “something popped up” unrelated to a previous injury that kept the defenseman out eight games until he returned for a 6-5 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Thursday. ... Liljegren will return after missing eight games with an upper-body injury.