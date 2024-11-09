Coach’s Challenge: DET @ TOR – 2:01 of the First Period

Challenge Initiated By: Detroit

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No goal Toronto

Explanation: Video review determined Toronto’s Bobby McMann entered the crease on his own and made contact with Cam Talbot which impaired his ability to play his position prior to Nicholas Robertson’s goal. According to Rule 69.3, “If an attacking player initiates contact with a goalkeeper, incidental or otherwise, while the goalkeeper is in his goal crease, and a goal is scored, the goal will be disallowed.”

