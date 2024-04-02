Perron breaks tie late, Red Wings end Lightning’s 9-game point streak

TAMPA -- David Perron scored the go-ahead goal with 2:40 remaining in the third period, and the Detroit Red Wings ended the Tampa Bay Lightning’s nine-game point streak with a 4-2 win at Amalie Arena on Monday.
Perron gave Detroit a 3-2 lead at 17:20 after burying the rebound of a shot from Moritz Seider following a face-off win in the offensive zone.
Lucas Raymond then scored an empty-net goal with 1:03 left for the 4-2 final.
"We have to keep finding points," Perron said. "Just prior to scoring my goal, we saw that the (Philadelphia) Flyers tied their game with 10 seconds to go. I was so fired up. We knew we had to find a way. We talked before the face-off, how they covered the open wing. ‘Mo’ got it to the net right away, and I was able to get to the rebound and put it in. It’s going to be a happy flight, something we haven’t had in a while."
Patrick Kane and Robby Fabbri scored, and Dylan Larkin and J.T. Compher each had two assists for the Red Wings (37-30-8), who ended a four-game skid (0-3-1). Alex Lyon made 34 saves for his first win since Feb. 27.
Detroit moved into a tie with the Washington Capitals, who have two games in hand, for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.
"I’m a big believer in that you have to just take care of your own business," Lyon said. "I really try hard not to see what’s going on around the League. For me, as a goalie, it’s the best way. Just try to stop the puck and be the best I can for my team."
Anthony Cirelli and Steven Stamkos scored for the Lightning (41-26-7), who had won three in a row and went 8-0-1 during their point streak. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves.
Tampa Bay holds the first wild card in the East, seven points ahead of the Red Wings and Capitals. The Lightning are also six points behind the Toronto Maple Leafs for third place in the Atlantic Division.
Stamkos tied it 2-2 with a power-play goal at 5:59 of the third, scoring with a one-timer off a touch pass from Brayden Point.
"We haven't lost in regulation since the first week in March, and we're in April," Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. "We've asked a lot from the guys and they've delivered. Unfortunately, [the loss] is to a team that's chasing us, but when you get down to this time of year, you're playing everybody in your conference anyway. I can't sit here and be hard on the guys, they've played really well for us."
Kane gave Detroit a 1-0 lead 37 seconds into the second period with a backhand from the right circle.
Cirelli tied it 1-1 with a short-handed goal at 8:36, scoring on a wrist shot from the top of the right circle.
"It's the little things," Cirelli said. "Give credit to them, they came out, played hard and capitalized on the chances that they had. We'll watch some video tomorrow and we'll be better."
Cirelli had two goals disallowed in the period, including one on the previous play following video review.
"That's why they have video," Cirelli said. "From the standpoint I saw, I thought it was in under his pad. At the end of the day, it is what it is."
Fabbri put the Red Wings back ahead 2-1 at 3:40 of the third, beating Vasilevskiy with a backhand off a pass from Compher.
"Our guys were really battling," Detroit coach Derek Lalonde said. "This was an unbelievably difficult road trip, at [the Carolina Hurricanes], at [the Florida Panthers], at Tampa. We pointed in three of our last four on the road. I was really proud of the group. We’ve had a lot of adversity all year, ups and downs, and we’ve just kept in the fight, kept battling."
NOTES: Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov had an assist to give him 127 points (42 goals, 85 assists) this season, tying Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche for most in the NHL. ... Lyon was 0-8-2 in his previous 10 starts.