Perron breaks tie late, Red Wings end Lightning’s 9-game point streak

Patrick Kane and Robby Fabbri scored, and Dylan Larkin and J.T. Compher each had two assists for the Red Wings (37-30-8), who ended a four-game skid (0-3-1). Alex Lyon made 34 saves for his first win since Feb. 27.

Detroit moved into a tie with the Washington Capitals, who have two games in hand, for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

"I’m a big believer in that you have to just take care of your own business," Lyon said. "I really try hard not to see what’s going on around the League. For me, as a goalie, it’s the best way. Just try to stop the puck and be the best I can for my team."

Anthony Cirelli and Steven Stamkos scored for the Lightning (41-26-7), who had won three in a row and went 8-0-1 during their point streak. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves.

Tampa Bay holds the first wild card in the East, seven points ahead of the Red Wings and Capitals. The Lightning are also six points behind the Toronto Maple Leafs for third place in the Atlantic Division.

Stamkos tied it 2-2 with a power-play goal at 5:59 of the third, scoring with a one-timer off a touch pass from Brayden Point.

"We haven't lost in regulation since the first week in March, and we're in April," Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. "We've asked a lot from the guys and they've delivered. Unfortunately, [the loss] is to a team that's chasing us, but when you get down to this time of year, you're playing everybody in your conference anyway. I can't sit here and be hard on the guys, they've played really well for us."