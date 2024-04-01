Konin serves as Lightning emergency backup goalie against Red Wings

26-year-old needed with Johansson unavailable, dressed for Blues in 2021

By Corey Long
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TAMPA -- Kyle Konin served as an emergency backup goalie for the Tampa Bay Lightning when they hosted the Detroit Red Wings at Amalie Arena on Monday.

The 26-year-old from West Kingston, Rhode Island, will back up Andrei Vasilevskiy with Jonas Johansson unavailable because of a lower-body injury. Konin played college hockey for Grand Valley State from 2019-2020 and last suited up for an NHL game Dec. 2, 2021, when the St. Louis Blues needed him as a backup for Ville Husso after Jordan Binnington was placed in COVID-19 protocol the morning of their game against the Lightning. Konin led the Blues out for warmups but did not play.

"[Every emergency goalie is] happy just to show up to games and see NHL hockey every night," Konin said Monday after the morning skate. "Practices are an added bonus when you get to see the best shooters in the world and try to keep up with them."

Lightning coach Jon Cooper said Johansson's injury isn't thought to be serious and he is expected to start Thursday against the Montreal Canadiens for the second of a back-to-back.

“It’s probably the coolest position in sports,” Konin said. “ … There’s a lot of alumni that are pretty plugged into the area, but not a ton of goalies that are in the area that my age and love getting on the ice every day. So, just right place, right time. I couldn’t be happier.”

Tampa Bay (41-25-7) holds the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference and trails the Toronto Maple Leafs by four points for third place in the Atlantic Division.

