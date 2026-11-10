Red Wings at Blues projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

RED WINGS (7-8-3) at BLUES (7-8-2)

8 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT, SN+

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- Emmitt Finnie -- Viktor Arvidsson

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard -- Andrew Copp -- Lucas Raymond

Michael Rasmussen -- J.T. Compher -- Marco Kasper

Sheldon Dries -- Mason Appleton -- Keegan Kolesar

Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider

William Wallinder -- Justin Faulk

Andreas Englund -- Anton Johansson

John Gibson

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Carter Mazur

Injured: None

Suspended: Dylan Larkin

Blues projected lineup

Dylan Holloway -- Robert Thomas -- Jimmy Snuggerud

Jake Neighbours -- Mason McTavish -- Jonatan Berggren

Dalibor Dvorsky -- Connor McMichael -- Pavel Buchnevich

Alexey Toropchenko -- Pius Suter -- Ross Johnston

Philip Broberg -- Logan Mailloux

Justin Barron -- Colton Parayko

Cam Fowler -- Brandon Carlo

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Aleksanteri Kaskimaki, Calle Rosen

Injured: Tyler Tucker (knee), Dillon Dube (neck)

Status report

Appleton and Kasper will each return for Detroit. Appleton missed 16 games with an undisclosed injury; Kasper (upper body) missed 17 games. … Gibson will start after missing two games with a lower-body injury. … The Red Wings assigned forwards John Leonard and Nate Danielson and goalie Michal Postva to Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Monday. … Mailloux will make his season debut after missing the first 17 games with a broken right hand. … St. Louis assigned defensemen Adam Jiricek and Theo Lindstein to Springfield of the AHL and recalled Rosen, a defenseman.

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