Red Wings at Blues projected lineups

RED WINGS (7-8-3) at BLUES (7-8-2)
8 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT, SN+
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat -- Emmitt Finnie -- Viktor Arvidsson
Michael Brandsegg-Nygard -- Andrew Copp -- Lucas Raymond
Michael Rasmussen -- J.T. Compher -- Marco Kasper
Sheldon Dries -- Mason Appleton -- Keegan Kolesar
Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider
William Wallinder -- Justin Faulk
Andreas Englund -- Anton Johansson
John Gibson
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Carter Mazur
Injured: None
Suspended: Dylan Larkin
Blues projected lineup
Dylan Holloway -- Robert Thomas -- Jimmy Snuggerud
Jake Neighbours -- Mason McTavish -- Jonatan Berggren
Dalibor Dvorsky -- Connor McMichael -- Pavel Buchnevich
Alexey Toropchenko -- Pius Suter -- Ross Johnston
Philip Broberg -- Logan Mailloux
Justin Barron -- Colton Parayko
Cam Fowler -- Brandon Carlo
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Aleksanteri Kaskimaki, Calle Rosen
Injured: Tyler Tucker (knee), Dillon Dube (neck)
Status report
Appleton and Kasper will each return for Detroit. Appleton missed 16 games with an undisclosed injury; Kasper (upper body) missed 17 games. … Gibson will start after missing two games with a lower-body injury. … The Red Wings assigned forwards John Leonard and Nate Danielson and goalie Michal Postva to Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Monday. … Mailloux will make his season debut after missing the first 17 games with a broken right hand. … St. Louis assigned defensemen Adam Jiricek and Theo Lindstein to Springfield of the AHL and recalled Rosen, a defenseman.