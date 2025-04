Red Wings at Blues projected lineups

RED WINGS (34-33-6) at BLUES (40-28-7)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, FDSNDET

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- Patrick Kane

Michael Rasmussen -- Marco Kasper -- Lucas Raymond

Jonatan Berggren -- J.T. Compher -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Craig Smith -- Tyler Motte -- Austin Watson

Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson -- Justin Holl

Albert Johansson -- Jeff Petry

Cam Talbot

Alex Lyon

Scratched: William Lagesson, Dominik Shine

Injured: Andrew Copp (upper body), Elmer Soderblom (undisclosed), Erik Gustafsson (undisclosed), Petr Mrazek (upper body)

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich

Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou

Zack Bolduc -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Jimmy Snuggerud

Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Walker

Cam Fowler -- Nick Leddy

Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk

Ryan Suter -- Tyler Tucker

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Matthew Kessel, Dalibor Dvorsky, Alexandre Texier, Mathieu Joseph

Injured: Colton Parayko (knee)

Status report

Mrazek, a goalie, and Soderblom, a defenseman, each did not make the trip after skating briefly during practice Monday. … Snuggerud will make his NHL debut after signing his entry-level contract Friday; he will replace Joseph, a forward. ... Parayko, a defenseman, continues to skate daily but will miss his 13th straight game.