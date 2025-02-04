Red Wings at Kraken projected lineups

RED WINGS (27-21-5) at KRAKEN (23-28-3)
10 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, KHN, KONG
Red Wings projected lineup
Marco Kasper -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Alex DeBrincat -- Andrew Copp -- Patrick Kane
Elmer Soderblom -- Michael Rasmussen -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Christian Fischer -- Joe Veleno -- Jonathan Berggren
Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson -- Albert Johansson
Erik Gustafsson -- Justin Holl
Cam Talbot
Alex Lyon
Scratched: Tyler Motte, William Lagesson, Dominik Shine
Injured: J.T. Compher (upper body)
Kraken projected lineup
Jaden Schwartz -- Matty Beniers -- Kaapo Kakko
Eeli Tolvanen -- Chandler Stephenson -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Jared McCann -- Shane Wright -- Andre Burakovsky
Tye Kartye -- Mitchell Stephens -- Brandon Tanev
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour
Joshua Mahura -- Cale Fleury
Joey Daccord
Ales Stezka
Scratched: None
Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Yanni Gourde (lower body), Ryker Evans (upper body)
Status report
Eberle skated with his teammates wearing a red non-contact jersey and participated in drills during the Kraken morning skate Tuesday; it was the first time the forward was on the ice for a practice with Seattle since he was injured Nov. 14. ... Evans, a defenseman, was also wearing a red non-contact jersey and is continuing to work his way back from an upper-body injury sustained in a 6-4 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Jan. 28.