Red Wings at Kraken projected lineups

RED WINGS (27-21-5) at KRAKEN (23-28-3)

10 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, KHN, KONG

Red Wings projected lineup

Marco Kasper -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat -- Andrew Copp -- Patrick Kane

Elmer Soderblom -- Michael Rasmussen -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Christian Fischer -- Joe Veleno -- Jonathan Berggren

Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson -- Albert Johansson

Erik Gustafsson -- Justin Holl

Cam Talbot

Alex Lyon

Scratched: Tyler Motte, William Lagesson, Dominik Shine

Injured: J.T. Compher (upper body)

Kraken projected lineup

Jaden Schwartz -- Matty Beniers -- Kaapo Kakko

Eeli Tolvanen -- Chandler Stephenson -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Jared McCann -- Shane Wright -- Andre Burakovsky

Tye Kartye -- Mitchell Stephens -- Brandon Tanev

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour

Joshua Mahura -- Cale Fleury

Joey Daccord

Ales Stezka

Scratched: None

Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Yanni Gourde (lower body), Ryker Evans (upper body)

Status report

Eberle skated with his teammates wearing a red non-contact jersey and participated in drills during the Kraken morning skate Tuesday; it was the first time the forward was on the ice for a practice with Seattle since he was injured Nov. 14. ... Evans, a defenseman, was also wearing a red non-contact jersey and is continuing to work his way back from an upper-body injury sustained in a 6-4 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Jan. 28.