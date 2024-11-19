Celebrini's OT goal lifts Sharks past Red Wings

Celebrini controlled a pass from Mikael Granlund while skating down the left wing before beating Cam Talbot glove side from in close.

William Eklund scored twice, and Alexander Wennberg had two assists for the Sharks (6-10-4), who had lost three in a row (0-1-2). Mackenzie Blackwood made 16 saves.

Dylan Larkin had a goal and an assist, and Alex DeBrincat scored late in the third period to tie it for the Red Wings (7-9-2), who have lost five of six (1-4-1). Talbot made 29 saves.

Larkin gave Detroit a 1-0 lead at 7:28 of the first period. Simon Edvinsson intercepted Jake Walman's clearing attempt up the left boards and sent a pass down low to Larkin, who lifted in a backhand over Blackwood's glove.

Eklund tied the game 1-1 with a power-play goal at 10:28. He knocked in a loose puck five-hole after Walman's point shot hit Wennberg in front.

Marco Kasper put the Red Wings back in front 2-1 with his own power-play goal at 18:48, burying the rebound of Erik Gustafsson's shot from the point.

Eklund tied it again 2-2 at 5:59 of the second period. His shot from along the left boards hit off Talbot's glove and fluttered into the net.

Michael Rasmussen responded back at 8:11 to put the Red Wings ahead 3-2. He poked the puck off Wennberg's stick along the goal line, and it hit off Sharks defenseman Henry Thrun's skate before redirecting five-hole on Blackwood.

Tyler Toffoli tied it 3-3 with 42 seconds left in the period, scoring with a one-timer over Talbot's blocker from the right hash marks.

Luke Kunin gave the Sharks a 4-3 lead at 6:18 of the third period with a wrist shot blocker side from the right circle.

DeBrincat tied it 4-4 with a power-play goal at 17:54. He scored with a backhand near the left post after his cross-crease pass was blocked by Mario Ferraro.