Perron scores 2 in 3rd, rallies Red Wings past Sharks

Perron tied the game 3-3 at 10:55 of the third period on the power play with a one-timer from the left circle. He put Detroit on top 4-3 at 18:30 when his centering pass went in off Kyle Burroughs’ skate. Michael Rasmussen scored into an empty net at 19:54 for the 5-3 final.

Daniel Sprong had a goal and an assist, and Lucas Raymond had three assists for the Red Wings (18-16-4), who have won two of their past three games. Alex Lyon made 24 saves.

Fabian Zetterlund, Justin Bailey and Alexander Barabanov scored, and Mario Ferraro had two assists for the Sharks (9-26-3), who have lost nine straight. Kaapo Kahkonen made 26 saves.

Sprong put the Red Wings ahead 1-0 with a slap shot from the point during the first power play of the game.

Zetterlund tied it 1-1 at 16:50. The goal was upheld after video review determined there was continuous motion after the whistle had blown, which allowed the goal to count.

J.T. Compher put Detroit back ahead 2-1 at 6:07 of the second period. Teams were skating 4-on-4 when Kahkonen bobbled a wrist shot from the forward.

Bailey tied it 2-2 at 18:54 when he tipped Mario Ferraro's shot from the left point.

Barabanov put San Jose ahead 3-2 at 9:24 of the third period when his shot narrowly beat Lyon's glove side.