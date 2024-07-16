Red Wings add veterans Talbot, Tarasenko to complement young core

After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2024-25 regular season, which starts Oct. 4. Today, the Detroit Red Wings:

2023-24 season: 41-32-9, fifth in Atlantic Division; missed Stanley Cup Playoffs

Key arrivals

Cam Talbot, G: The Red Wings signed the 37-year-old to a two-year, $5 million contract on July 1. He bounced back from a rough 2022-23 with the Ottawa Senators by going 27-20-6 with a .913 save percentage to help the Los Angeles Kings qualify for the playoffs and will battle for the starting job with Ville Husso, Alex Lyon and Jack Campbell. … Vladimir Tarasenko, F: The Red Wings filled their need for another top-six scorer with a two-time Stanley Cup champion. At 32 years old, Tarasenko isn’t the same player who averaged 36.4 goals and 71.2 points a season for the St. Louis Blues between 2014-19, but he scored 23 goals last season between the Senators and Panthers, then had five more during Florida’s run to the Stanley Cup. … Tyler Motte, F: For the third straight season, one of Dylan Larkin’s college teammates from the University of Michigan was added in free agency. The 29-year-old should be a solid defensive presence among Detroit’s bottom-six forwards. He had nine points (six goals, three assists) in 69 games for the Tampa Bay Lightning last season. … Erik Gustafsson, D: The 32-year-old had 31 points (six goals, 25 assists) in 76 games for the New York Rangers last season and could run the second power-play unit.

Key departures

Shayne Gostisbehere, D: Gostisbehere led Detroit with 46 assists last season, including 27 on the power play, and scored 10 goals. He signed a three-year, $9.6 million contract with the Carolina Hurricanes on July 1. … David Perron, F: The 36-year-old scored 17 goals and can still change games with his forechecking. He was also a key member of the team’s leadership group. Perron signed a two-year, $8 million contract with the Senators on July 1. … Jake Walman, D: Walman was traded to the San Jose Sharks on June 25; he has scored 21 goals over the past two seasons. … Daniel Sprong, F: Sprong has been an unrestricted free agent since July 1. He scored 18 goals last season after scoring 21 for the Seattle Kraken in 2022-23.