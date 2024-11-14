Edvinsson, Red Wings recover to defeat Penguins in OT

Scores at 1:30; Kane has goal, assist for Detroit

Red Wings at Penguins | Recap

By Wes Crosby
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

PITTSBURGH -- Simon Edvinsson scored 1:30 into overtime, and the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 at PPG Paints Arena on Wednesday.

Edvinsson scored his second goal of the season on a wrist shot from the slot 30 seconds after Evgeni Malkin nearly won it for Pittsburgh on a breakaway, when Cam Talbot stretched to deny his backhand.

Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist, and Talbot made 32 saves for the Red Wings (7-7-1), who had been outscored 7-1 in two straight losses.

Bryan Rust and Anthony Beauvillier scored for the Penguins (6-9-3), who lost 7-1 at home to the Dallas Stars on Monday. Alex Nedeljkovic made 28 saves.

Jonatan Berggren put Detroit ahead 1-0 at 1:00 of the second period. Taking a cross-ice pass from Vladimir Tarasenko, he sent a wrist shot from the left face-off circle past a sliding Marcus Pettersson for his first goal this season.

Kane made it 2-0 on the power play at 5:15, dropping to one knee for a one-timer at the right circle to end a seven-game goal drought with his third of the season.

Rust cut it to 2-1 at 7:19 by carrying the puck down the left wall and around Moritz Seider before tucking a shot around Talbot’s left pad.

Beauvillier then tied it 2-2 at 12:23 with a wrist shot from a sharp angle after Pettersson held off Christian Fischer to send a pass across the edge of the crease.

Penguins forward Blake Lizotte left at 16:24 of the first period after taking a puck to the face from teammate Drew O'Connor. Lizotte was down in the Red Wings crease before going to the locker room while holding a tissue to his face.

Latest News

Seguin evolves from cocky kid to wise veteran 'in great place' with Stars

McDavid taking fast track to 1,000 points with Oilers

AHL notebook: Top goaltending depth in Eastern Conference

Maple Leafs rally from down 2 in 3rd, defeat Capitals in OT

Matthews misses 5th straight game for Maple Leafs with upper-body injury

Eller traded to Capitals by Penguins for 2 draft picks

Maple Leafs sport custom T-shirts, hats for Ekman-Larsson’s 1,000th NHL game

Penguins honor Malkin’s 500th career goal with special pregame ceremony

NHL Buzz: Samuelsson out ‘weeks,’ Thompson, Luukkonen day to day for Sabres

Jets' start among best in NHL history thanks to Hellebuyck, team chemistry

Smith's 1st goal with Sharks, living on his own discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

NHL On Tap: Crosby 2 away from 600 goals, Penguins host Red Wings

Mailbag: Canadiens' slow start, Rangers' puck control

Pettersson has goal, assist to lift Canucks past Flames

Kraken score 4 in 2nd, hand Blue Jackets 6th straight loss

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings