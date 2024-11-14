Edvinsson, Red Wings recover to defeat Penguins in OT

Edvinsson scored his second goal of the season on a wrist shot from the slot 30 seconds after Evgeni Malkin nearly won it for Pittsburgh on a breakaway, when Cam Talbot stretched to deny his backhand.

Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist, and Talbot made 32 saves for the Red Wings (7-7-1), who had been outscored 7-1 in two straight losses.

Bryan Rust and Anthony Beauvillier scored for the Penguins (6-9-3), who lost 7-1 at home to the Dallas Stars on Monday. Alex Nedeljkovic made 28 saves.

Jonatan Berggren put Detroit ahead 1-0 at 1:00 of the second period. Taking a cross-ice pass from Vladimir Tarasenko, he sent a wrist shot from the left face-off circle past a sliding Marcus Pettersson for his first goal this season.

Kane made it 2-0 on the power play at 5:15, dropping to one knee for a one-timer at the right circle to end a seven-game goal drought with his third of the season.

Rust cut it to 2-1 at 7:19 by carrying the puck down the left wall and around Moritz Seider before tucking a shot around Talbot’s left pad.

Beauvillier then tied it 2-2 at 12:23 with a wrist shot from a sharp angle after Pettersson held off Christian Fischer to send a pass across the edge of the crease.

Penguins forward Blake Lizotte left at 16:24 of the first period after taking a puck to the face from teammate Drew O'Connor. Lizotte was down in the Red Wings crease before going to the locker room while holding a tissue to his face.