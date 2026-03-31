Red Wings at Penguins projected lineups

RED WINGS (39-26-8) at PENGUINS (37-21-16)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, SN-PIT
Red Wings projected lineup
Emmitt Finnie -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Alex DeBrincat -- Andrew Copp -- Patrick Kane
David Perron -- J.T. Compher -- Carter Mazur
James van Riemsdyk -- Marco Kasper -- Mason Appleton
Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Justin Faulk
Albert Johansson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
John Gibson
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Dominik Shine
Injured: Michael Rasmussen (undisclosed), Michael Brandsegg-Nygard (undisclosed)
Penguins projected lineup
Egor Chinakhov -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Anthony Mantha -- Rickard Rakell -- Justin Brazeau
Tommy Novak -- Ben Kindel -- Avery Hayes
Elmer Soderblom -- Connor Dewar -- Noel Acciari
Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson
Samuel Girard -- Kris Letang
Ryan Shea -- Connor Clifton
Stuart Skinner
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Ilya Solovyov, Ryan Graves, Rutger McGroarty, Ville Koivunen
Injured: Evgeni Malkin (upper body), Kevin Hayes (upper body), Filip Hallander (blood clot), Blake Lizotte (upper body), Jack St. Ivany (upper body)
Suspended: Caleb Jones
Status report
The Red Wings could make several changes to their forward lines after a 5-3 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. ... In practice Monday, Finnie elevated to first-line left wing from the same position on the third line; Perron could take Finnie’s place on the third line with van Riemsdyk, who was a healthy scratch Saturday, skating on the fourth line. ... Crosby returned in an 8-3 win at the New York Islanders on Monday after missing one game with a lower-body injury. ... Malkin returned to practice Sunday but the center missed his fourth straight game Monday. ... Skinner is expected to start after Silovs made 20 saves at New York.