Red Wings at Penguins projected lineups

RED WINGS (39-26-8) at PENGUINS (37-21-16)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, SN-PIT

Red Wings projected lineup

Emmitt Finnie -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat -- Andrew Copp -- Patrick Kane

David Perron -- J.T. Compher -- Carter Mazur

James van Riemsdyk -- Marco Kasper -- Mason Appleton

Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Justin Faulk

Albert Johansson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

John Gibson

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Dominik Shine

Injured: Michael Rasmussen (undisclosed), Michael Brandsegg-Nygard (undisclosed)

Penguins projected lineup

Egor Chinakhov -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Anthony Mantha -- Rickard Rakell -- Justin Brazeau

Tommy Novak -- Ben Kindel -- Avery Hayes

Elmer Soderblom -- Connor Dewar -- Noel Acciari

Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson

Samuel Girard -- Kris Letang

Ryan Shea -- Connor Clifton

Stuart Skinner

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Ilya Solovyov, Ryan Graves, Rutger McGroarty, Ville Koivunen

Injured: Evgeni Malkin (upper body), Kevin Hayes (upper body), Filip Hallander (blood clot), Blake Lizotte (upper body), Jack St. Ivany (upper body)

Suspended: Caleb Jones

Status report

The Red Wings could make several changes to their forward lines after a 5-3 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. ... In practice Monday, Finnie elevated to first-line left wing from the same position on the third line; Perron could take Finnie’s place on the third line with van Riemsdyk, who was a healthy scratch Saturday, skating on the fourth line. ... Crosby returned in an 8-3 win at the New York Islanders on Monday after missing one game with a lower-body injury. ... Malkin returned to practice Sunday but the center missed his fourth straight game Monday. ... Skinner is expected to start after Silovs made 20 saves at New York.