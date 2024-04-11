Red Wings at Penguins

RED WINGS (38-32-8) at PENGUINS (36-30-12)
7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, BSDET, SNP, SNE, TVAS
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
David Perron -- J.T. Compher -- Patrick Kane
Robby Fabbri -- Joe Veleno -- Daniel Sprong
Zach Aston-Reese -- Austin Czarnik -- Christian Fischer
Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson -- Jeff Petry
Olli Maatta -- Shayne Gostisbehere
Alex Lyon
James Reimer
Scratched: Justin Holl, Jake Walman
Injured: Ville Husso (lower body), Michael Rasmussen (upper body), Andrew Copp (fractured cheekbone)
Penguins projected lineup
Drew O’Connor -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Michael Bunting -- Evgeni Malkin -- Rickard Rakell
Reilly Smith -- Lars Eller -- Valtteri Puustinen
Jesse Puljujarvi -- Jeff Carter -- Emil Bemstrom
Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson
Ryan Shea -- Jack St. Ivany
Alex Nedeljkovic
Tristan Jarry
Scratched: Radim Zohorna
Injured: Matt Nieto (knee surgery), Jansen Harkins (hand surgery), Noel Acciari (lower body), Ryan Graves (concussion), John Ludvig (illness)
Status report
Copp, a forward, will not play after being injured during a with a broken cheekbone sustained in a 2-1 loss to the Washington Capitals on Tuesday. ... Lyon will make his sixth straight start. ... Nedeljkovic will start for the 10th straight game. ... Eller is expected to be available after missing practice Wednesday because of an illness; the Penguins will monitor him leading up to game time, coach Mike Sullivan said.