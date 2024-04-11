Red Wings at Penguins

RED WINGS (38-32-8) at PENGUINS (36-30-12)

7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, BSDET, SNP, SNE, TVAS

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

David Perron -- J.T. Compher -- Patrick Kane

Robby Fabbri -- Joe Veleno -- Daniel Sprong

Zach Aston-Reese -- Austin Czarnik -- Christian Fischer

Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson -- Jeff Petry

Olli Maatta -- Shayne Gostisbehere

Alex Lyon

James Reimer

Scratched: Justin Holl, Jake Walman

Injured: Ville Husso (lower body), Michael Rasmussen (upper body), Andrew Copp (fractured cheekbone)

Penguins projected lineup

Drew O’Connor -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Michael Bunting -- Evgeni Malkin -- Rickard Rakell

Reilly Smith -- Lars Eller -- Valtteri Puustinen

Jesse Puljujarvi -- Jeff Carter -- Emil Bemstrom

Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea -- Jack St. Ivany

Alex Nedeljkovic

Tristan Jarry

Scratched: Radim Zohorna

Injured: Matt Nieto (knee surgery), Jansen Harkins (hand surgery), Noel Acciari (lower body), Ryan Graves (concussion), John Ludvig (illness)

Status report

Copp, a forward, will not play after being injured during a with a broken cheekbone sustained in a 2-1 loss to the Washington Capitals on Tuesday. ... Lyon will make his sixth straight start. ... Nedeljkovic will start for the 10th straight game. ... Eller is expected to be available after missing practice Wednesday because of an illness; the Penguins will monitor him leading up to game time, coach Mike Sullivan said.