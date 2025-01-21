Red Wings at Flyers projected lineups
Red Wings projected lineup
Marco Kasper -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Alex DeBrincat -- Andrew Copp -- Patrick Kane
Jonatan Berggren -- J.T. Compher -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Michael Rasmussen -- Christian Fischer -- Elmer Soderblom
Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson -- Albert Johansson
Erik Gustafsson -- Justin Holl
Alex Lyon
Cam Talbot
Scratched: William Lagesson, Joe Veleno
Injured: Jeff Petry (undisclosed), Tyler Motte (upper body)
Flyers projected lineup
Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Travis Konecny
Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Joel Farabee -- Sean Couturier -- Matvei Michkov
Olle Lycksell -- Rodrigo Abols -- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Egor Zamula -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale
Samuel Ersson
Ivan Fedotov
Scratched: Erik Johnson, Scott Laughton, Aleksei Kolosov
Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body), Ryan Poehling (upper body)
Status report
Soderblom was recalled from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Tuesday and will play his first NHL game since Jan. 7, 2023; he'll replace Veleno, a forward. ... The Flyers held an optional morning skate Tuesday. ... Laughton, a forward, is out for personal reasons. ... Abols was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Monday and will make his NHL debut. ... Poehling was placed on injured reserve Monday after the forward was injured during a 5-3 win at the New York Islanders on Thursday; there is no timetable for his return.