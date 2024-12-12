Red Wings at Flyers projected lineups
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Michael Rasmussen -- Marco Kasper -- Patrick Kane
Andrew Copp -- J.T. Compher -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Jonatan Berggren -- Joe Veleno -- Christian Fischer
Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry
Erik Gustafsson -- Albert Johansson
Cam Talbot
Ville Husso
Scratched: Justin Holl, Tyler Motte
Injured: Alex Lyon (lower body)
Flyers projected lineup
Joel Farabee -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Matvei Michkov
Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Scott Laughton -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale
Egor Zamula -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Aleksei Kolosov
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Erik Johnson, Ivan Fedotov, Emil Andrae
Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body)
Status report
Talbot could start after missing four games because of a lower-body injury. Coach Derek Lalonde said a decision would be made based on how Talbot felt after warmups. ... Fischer and Johansson will play after each had been scratched the previous two games. Motte, a forward, and Holl, a defenseman, are out. ... Lyon is traveling with the team and Lalonde said the goalie could be ready to play as soon as Dec. 18; he'll miss his eighth straight game Thursday. ... The Red Wings sent goalie Sebastian Cossa to Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. ... Zamula will play after being scratched the past two games. He'll replace Andrae, a defenseman.