Red Wings at Flyers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

RED WINGS (11-13-4) at FLYERS (13-12-4)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, NBCSP, SNP

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Michael Rasmussen -- Marco Kasper -- Patrick Kane

Andrew Copp -- J.T. Compher -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Jonatan Berggren -- Joe Veleno -- Christian Fischer

Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry

Erik Gustafsson -- Albert Johansson

Cam Talbot

Ville Husso

Scratched: Justin Holl, Tyler Motte

Injured: Alex Lyon (lower body)

Flyers projected lineup

Joel Farabee -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Matvei Michkov

Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Scott Laughton -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale

Egor Zamula -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Aleksei Kolosov

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Erik Johnson, Ivan Fedotov, Emil Andrae

Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body)

Status report

Talbot could start after missing four games because of a lower-body injury. Coach Derek Lalonde said a decision would be made based on how Talbot felt after warmups. ... Fischer and Johansson will play after each had been scratched the previous two games. Motte, a forward, and Holl, a defenseman, are out. ... Lyon is traveling with the team and Lalonde said the goalie could be ready to play as soon as Dec. 18; he'll miss his eighth straight game Thursday. ... The Red Wings sent goalie Sebastian Cossa to Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. ... Zamula will play after being scratched the past two games. He'll replace Andrae, a defenseman.

Latest News

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

NHL Buzz: Josi day to day for Predators

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL On Tap: McDavid-Kaprizov highlight 14-game night when Oilers visit Wild

AHL notebook: Blackhawks prospects Nazar, Levshunov among 1st-round picks excelling

Oilers know they face tough task against 'very dangerous' Wild

Super 16: Panthers, Kings among teams with positive NHL EDGE metrics

Batherson scores natural hat trick, Senators cruise past Ducks

Rangers hold off Sabres, hand them 8th loss in row

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Sharks release holiday song for 1st time in 10 years

Broberg, Holloway go back to Edmonton with Blues on ‘Road to the NHL Winter Classic’

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Konecny scores twice, Flyers top Blue Jackets to end 3-game skid

Kings proving they’re ‘one of those top teams too’ with 6-game winning streak

Ovechkin, Backstrom reunite on ice before Capitals practice

2025 NHL Draft prospect Schaefer inspired by memory of late mother

Bonderman dies at 82, led ownership group that brought hockey to Seattle