Red Wings at Flyers projected lineups

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Michael Rasmussen -- Marco Kasper -- Patrick Kane

Andrew Copp -- J.T. Compher -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Jonatan Berggren -- Joe Veleno -- Christian Fischer

Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry

Erik Gustafsson -- Albert Johansson

Cam Talbot

Ville Husso

Scratched: Justin Holl, Tyler Motte

Injured: Alex Lyon (lower body)

Flyers projected lineup

Joel Farabee -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Matvei Michkov

Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Scott Laughton -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale

Egor Zamula -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Aleksei Kolosov

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Erik Johnson, Ivan Fedotov, Emil Andrae

Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body)

Status report

Talbot could start after missing four games because of a lower-body injury. Coach Derek Lalonde said a decision would be made based on how Talbot felt after warmups. ... Fischer and Johansson will play after each had been scratched the previous two games. Motte, a forward, and Holl, a defenseman, are out. ... Lyon is traveling with the team and Lalonde said the goalie could be ready to play as soon as Dec. 18; he'll miss his eighth straight game Thursday. ... The Red Wings sent goalie Sebastian Cossa to Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. ... Zamula will play after being scratched the past two games. He'll replace Andrae, a defenseman.