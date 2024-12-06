Norris scores twice, lifts Senators past Red Wings

“Before the game we said we’re [going to] win it 2-1, and we won 2-1,” Norris said. “Good job by the guys just hanging in there. I thought we played for each other.”

Norris took a pass from Drake Batherson as he entered the offensive zone and ended it with a wrist shot into the top left corner from the middle of the slot.

“That’s a tough one,” Detroit captain Dylan Larkin said. “We think we’re getting a point, we played well enough to get two points and we get zero with [43] seconds left.

“There’s no reason we shouldn’t still be playing that game in overtime right now.”

Batherson had two assists, and Linus Ullmark made 19 saves for the Senators (11-12-2), who had lost two straight.

“There’s been a lot of talk of our team slipping a little bit when things aren’t going their way and we just stayed the course,” Ottawa coach Travis Green said. “We took what the game gave us but earned a win.”