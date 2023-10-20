Latest News

Best player in Kings history debated by NHL.com 

Robby Fabbri out 4 weeks for Detroit with lower-body injury

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

NHL Buzz news and notes october 20

Anze Kopitar on cusp of becoming Kings all-time games played leader

weekes-weekend-watchlist-highlights-top-games-october-20

laine gives back for mens mental health awareness

nhl on tap news and notes october 20

Arizona Coyotes earning respect in latest phase of rebuild

Unmasked Save percentage on the decline despite better goaltending 

Jake Guentzel flies under radar for Pittsburgh Penguins

Connor Bedard gets good dose of learning at start of NHL career

Pastrnak scores again, Bruins top Sharks to remain unbeaten

Avalanche shut out Bedard, Blackhawks to stay undefeated

Kraken score 7 against Hurricanes for 1st win of season

Carlsson gets debut goal for Ducks in loss to Stars 

Dubois scores twice in 12 seconds, Kings defeat Wild

Brad Marchand Bruins fan puck wedding sign

Red Wings at Senators

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

RED WINGS (3-1-0) at SENATORS (3-1-0)

1 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, BSDET

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- David Perron

Michael Rasmussen -- J.T. Compher -- Lucas Raymond

Daniel Sprong -- Andrew Copp -- Joe Veleno

Klim Kostin -- Austin Czarnik -- Christian Fischer

Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Olli Maatta

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Justin Holl

Ville Husso

James Reimer

Scratched: Alex Lyon, Jeff Petry

Injured: Robby Fabbri (lower body)

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Mathieu Joseph -- Ridly Greig -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Dominik Kubalik -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson

Parker Kelly -- Rourke Chartier -- Mark Kastelic

Jakob Chychrun -- Thomas Chabot

Jake Sanderson -- Travis Hamonic

Erik Brannstrom

Joonas Korpisalo

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Zack MacEwen

Injured: Artem Zub (head)

Status report

Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said Husso and Reimer will split back-to-back weekend games. Husso will start Saturday; Reimer will start against the Calgary Flames on Sunday. … Fabbri, a forward, will be out one month with a lower-body injury. Lalonde said the injury is worse than originally thought but was not related to the knee injury he had last season. … One unnamed forward is questionable to play, meaning Detroit could recall a forward from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League or dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen, Lalonde said. … Zub, a defenseman, is day to day after taking a puck or stick blade to the face in a 6-1 win against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, and will not play. Ottawa will recall a defenseman from Belleville of the AHL. … Chabot left practice Friday because "he wasn't feeling good," Senators coach D.J. Smith said, but the defenseman is expected to play.