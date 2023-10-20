Red Wings at Senators

RED WINGS (3-1-0) at SENATORS (3-1-0)
1 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, BSDET
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- David Perron
Michael Rasmussen -- J.T. Compher -- Lucas Raymond
Daniel Sprong -- Andrew Copp -- Joe Veleno
Klim Kostin -- Austin Czarnik -- Christian Fischer
Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Olli Maatta
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Justin Holl
Ville Husso
James Reimer
Scratched: Alex Lyon, Jeff Petry
Injured: Robby Fabbri (lower body)
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
Mathieu Joseph -- Ridly Greig -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Dominik Kubalik -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson
Parker Kelly -- Rourke Chartier -- Mark Kastelic
Jakob Chychrun -- Thomas Chabot
Jake Sanderson -- Travis Hamonic
Erik Brannstrom
Joonas Korpisalo
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Zack MacEwen
Injured: Artem Zub (head)
Status report
Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said Husso and Reimer will split back-to-back weekend games. Husso will start Saturday; Reimer will start against the Calgary Flames on Sunday. … Fabbri, a forward, will be out one month with a lower-body injury. Lalonde said the injury is worse than originally thought but was not related to the knee injury he had last season. … One unnamed forward is questionable to play, meaning Detroit could recall a forward from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League or dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen, Lalonde said. … Zub, a defenseman, is day to day after taking a puck or stick blade to the face in a 6-1 win against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, and will not play. Ottawa will recall a defenseman from Belleville of the AHL. … Chabot left practice Friday because "he wasn't feeling good," Senators coach D.J. Smith said, but the defenseman is expected to play.