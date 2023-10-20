Red Wings at Senators

RED WINGS (3-1-0) at SENATORS (3-1-0)

1 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, BSDET

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- David Perron

Michael Rasmussen -- J.T. Compher -- Lucas Raymond

Daniel Sprong -- Andrew Copp -- Joe Veleno

Klim Kostin -- Austin Czarnik -- Christian Fischer

Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Olli Maatta

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Justin Holl

Ville Husso

James Reimer

Scratched: Alex Lyon, Jeff Petry

Injured: Robby Fabbri (lower body)

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Mathieu Joseph -- Ridly Greig -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Dominik Kubalik -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson

Parker Kelly -- Rourke Chartier -- Mark Kastelic

Jakob Chychrun -- Thomas Chabot

Jake Sanderson -- Travis Hamonic

Erik Brannstrom

Joonas Korpisalo

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Zack MacEwen

Injured: Artem Zub (head)

Status report

Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said Husso and Reimer will split back-to-back weekend games. Husso will start Saturday; Reimer will start against the Calgary Flames on Sunday. … Fabbri, a forward, will be out one month with a lower-body injury. Lalonde said the injury is worse than originally thought but was not related to the knee injury he had last season. … One unnamed forward is questionable to play, meaning Detroit could recall a forward from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League or dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen, Lalonde said. … Zub, a defenseman, is day to day after taking a puck or stick blade to the face in a 6-1 win against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, and will not play. Ottawa will recall a defenseman from Belleville of the AHL. … Chabot left practice Friday because "he wasn't feeling good," Senators coach D.J. Smith said, but the defenseman is expected to play.