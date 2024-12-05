Red Wings at Senators projected lineups

Red Wings projected lineup

Michael Rasmussen -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat -- J.T. Compher -- Patrick Kane

Jonatan Berggren -- Marco Kasper -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Tyler Motte -- Andrew Copp -- Christian Fischer

Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Justin Holl

Albert Johansson -- Jeff Petry

Ville Husso

Sebastian Cossa

Scratched: Joe Veleno, Erik Gustafsson

Injured: Cam Talbot (lower body), Alex Lyon (lower body)

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson

Ridly Greig -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio

Noah Gregor -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Adam Gaudette

Jake Sanderson -- Travis Hamonic

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Linus Ullmark

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Cole Reinhardt

Injured: Artem Zub (fractured foot), David Perron (upper body), Nikolas Matinpalo (flu)

Status report

Kane will return from an upper-body injury that kept him out five games. … Veleno, a forward, will be a healthy scratch for the first time in six games. … Johansson will take Gustafsson's spot on the third defense pair. … The Senators opted for an off-ice workout instead of a morning skate. Changes were made to all of Ottawa's forward lines in practice Wednesday, including demoting Gaudette, who has 12 goals in 23 games, to the fourth line. … Matinpalo, a defenseman, missed practice Wednesday with the flu and will not dress.