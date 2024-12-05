Red Wings at Senators projected lineups
Red Wings projected lineup
Michael Rasmussen -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Alex DeBrincat -- J.T. Compher -- Patrick Kane
Jonatan Berggren -- Marco Kasper -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Tyler Motte -- Andrew Copp -- Christian Fischer
Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Justin Holl
Albert Johansson -- Jeff Petry
Ville Husso
Sebastian Cossa
Scratched: Joe Veleno, Erik Gustafsson
Injured: Cam Talbot (lower body), Alex Lyon (lower body)
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson
Ridly Greig -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio
Noah Gregor -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Adam Gaudette
Jake Sanderson -- Travis Hamonic
Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
Linus Ullmark
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Cole Reinhardt
Injured: Artem Zub (fractured foot), David Perron (upper body), Nikolas Matinpalo (flu)
Status report
Kane will return from an upper-body injury that kept him out five games. … Veleno, a forward, will be a healthy scratch for the first time in six games. … Johansson will take Gustafsson's spot on the third defense pair. … The Senators opted for an off-ice workout instead of a morning skate. Changes were made to all of Ottawa's forward lines in practice Wednesday, including demoting Gaudette, who has 12 goals in 23 games, to the fourth line. … Matinpalo, a defenseman, missed practice Wednesday with the flu and will not dress.