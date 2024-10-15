Zibanejad has goal, 2 assists in Rangers win against Red Wings

Shesterkin rebounded after allowing six goals on 26 shots in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Utah Hockey Club on Saturday.

"He was really good," Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said. "It was a really tough game to judge him last game. I've said this before, there's times where I think we just do things that not a lot of goaltenders can do. Not a lot of goaltenders can make the saves that needed to be made last game. He might make one but when you leave four or five of them out there, there's going to be trouble coming at you. And so I was glad to see that we got better right in front of him, tightened up a little bit in front of him, but there's still work to do. Goaltenders are there to make big saves and he's really good at that. I thought he played really well tonight."

Zibanejad did not have a point in the Rangers' first two games, including being a minus-4 against Utah.

"He is one of the best players on our team and really important for us to let him get confidence because he's so important for us," Shesterkin said.