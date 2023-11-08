Latest News

Connor scores twice for Jets in win against Blues

Connor scores twice for Jets in win against Blues
Wild score 2 quick goals in 3rd, top Islanders

Wild break tie with 2 quick goals in 3rd, defeat Islanders
Lightning score 4 in 1st, top Canadiens

Lightning score 4 in 1st period, defeat Canadiens
Necas scores in OT, Hurricanes top Sabres

Necas scores in OT, Hurricanes top Sabres
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Ovechkin says Capitals moving 'in right direction'

Ovechkin says Capitals moving in ‘right direction’ after slow start
Campbell placed on waivers by Oilers

Campbell placed on waivers by Oilers
Buzz: Greig, Kastelic each out at least 2 more weeks

NHL Buzz: Greig, Kastelic each out at least 2 more weeks for Senators
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
 Pacioretty confident he'll return from Achilles tear

Pacioretty works toward return with Capitals after considering retirement
Stanley Cup surprises Enoch Cree Nation students

Stanley Cup makes surprise visit to Enoch Cree Nation school
NHL On Tap: Rangers seek point in 8th straight game

NHL On Tap: Rangers host Red Wings looking for point in 8th straight game
Western Conference top team debated by NHL.com

Western Conference top team 1 month into season debated by NHL.com
Fantasy top 10 waiver wire pickups

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups
NHL/NHLPA Industry Growth Fund celebrates 10th anniversary 

NHL/NHLPA Industry Growth Fund celebrates 10th anniversary 
Canucks extend point streak to 8, defeat struggling Oilers

Canucks extend point streak to 8, defeat struggling Oilers
22 games to be nationally televised this week

22 games to be nationally televised this week
Devils utilizing 'next-man-up mentality’ during Jack Hughes' absence

Devils utilizing 'next-man-up mentality' during Jack Hughes' absence

Panarin extends point streak to 12, Rangers top Red Wings

Forward has goal, assist, Trocheck scores twice for New York, which gets point in 8th straight

Recap: Detroit Red Wings @ New York Rangers 11.07.23

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

NEW YORK -- Artemi Panarin had a goal and an assist to extend his season-opening point streak to 12 games, and the New York Rangers defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-3 at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.

Panarin, who has 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists), is the second Rangers player to open a season with a point streak of at least 12 games. Rod Gilbert had a 14-game streak (23 points) to begin the 1972-73 season.

Vincent Trocheck scored twice, and Chris Kreider scored his NHL-leading sixth power-play goal for New York, which extended its point streak to eight games. Jonathan Quick made 25 saves in his second straight start with Igor Shesterkin day to day because of soreness.

The Rangers (9-2-1) went 2-for-3 on the power play and 6-for-6 on the penalty kill, including a 52-second 5-on-3 in the third period.

Michael Rasmussen, Klim Kostin and Andrew Copp scored for the Red Wings (7-5-1) in the third period. Ville Husso made 27 saves and had an assist.

Trocheck gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead at 1:40 of the first period, scoring from the right circle.

Kreider made it 2-0 at 7:31 with a deflection of Erik Gustafsson's point shot on the power play.

Trocheck extended it to 3-0 with New York's second power-play goal 44 seconds later on a one-timer from the left hash marks off a pass from Mika Zibanejad.

Panarin made it 4-0 at 11:21 with a shot from the bottom of the right circle off a pass from Alexis Lafreniere.

Will Cuylle pushed it to 5-0 at 14:10.

Rasmussen scored at 7:55 of the third period to make it 5-1 before Kostin cut it to 5-2 at 8:15.

Copp scored from the right circle at 13:49 for the 5-3 final.