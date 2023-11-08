Panarin extends point streak to 12, Rangers top Red Wings

Panarin, who has 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists), is the second Rangers player to open a season with a point streak of at least 12 games. Rod Gilbert had a 14-game streak (23 points) to begin the 1972-73 season.

Vincent Trocheck scored twice, and Chris Kreider scored his NHL-leading sixth power-play goal for New York, which extended its point streak to eight games. Jonathan Quick made 25 saves in his second straight start with Igor Shesterkin day to day because of soreness.

The Rangers (9-2-1) went 2-for-3 on the power play and 6-for-6 on the penalty kill, including a 52-second 5-on-3 in the third period.

Michael Rasmussen, Klim Kostin and Andrew Copp scored for the Red Wings (7-5-1) in the third period. Ville Husso made 27 saves and had an assist.

Trocheck gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead at 1:40 of the first period, scoring from the right circle.

Kreider made it 2-0 at 7:31 with a deflection of Erik Gustafsson's point shot on the power play.

Trocheck extended it to 3-0 with New York's second power-play goal 44 seconds later on a one-timer from the left hash marks off a pass from Mika Zibanejad.

Panarin made it 4-0 at 11:21 with a shot from the bottom of the right circle off a pass from Alexis Lafreniere.

Will Cuylle pushed it to 5-0 at 14:10.

Rasmussen scored at 7:55 of the third period to make it 5-1 before Kostin cut it to 5-2 at 8:15.

Copp scored from the right circle at 13:49 for the 5-3 final.