Red Wings at Rangers

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- Patrick Kane

J.T. Compher -- Lucas Raymond -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Michael Rasmussen -- Andrew Copp -- Tyler Motte

Austin Watson -- Joe Veleno -- Jonatan Berggren

Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson -- Justin Holl

Olli Maatta -- Albert Johansson

Alex Lyon

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Erik Gustafsson

Injured: Jeff Petry (upper body), Christian Fischer (upper body)

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Reilly Smith

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Filip Chytil -- Kaapo Kakko

Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Jonny Brodzinski

K'Andre Miller -- Adam Fox

Braden Schneider -- Jacob Trouba

Zac Jones -- Victor Mancini

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Matt Rempe, Chad Ruhwedel

Injured: Ryan Lindgren (upper body), Jimmy Vesey (lower body)

Status report

Watson was recalled from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Monday and will make his season debut. He will replace Fischer, a forward, who is out because of an injury sustained during a 3-0 win against the Nashville Predators on Saturday. … The Red Wings assigned goalie Ville to Grand Rapids after he cleared waivers Monday. … Brodzinski will replace Rempe in the Rangers lineup. Rempe, a forward, played 3:40 in New York's 6-5 overtime loss to the Utah Hockey Club on Saturday.