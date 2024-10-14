Red Wings at Rangers
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- Patrick Kane
J.T. Compher -- Lucas Raymond -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Michael Rasmussen -- Andrew Copp -- Tyler Motte
Austin Watson -- Joe Veleno -- Jonatan Berggren
Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson -- Justin Holl
Olli Maatta -- Albert Johansson
Alex Lyon
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Erik Gustafsson
Injured: Jeff Petry (upper body), Christian Fischer (upper body)
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Reilly Smith
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Filip Chytil -- Kaapo Kakko
Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Jonny Brodzinski
K'Andre Miller -- Adam Fox
Braden Schneider -- Jacob Trouba
Zac Jones -- Victor Mancini
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Matt Rempe, Chad Ruhwedel
Injured: Ryan Lindgren (upper body), Jimmy Vesey (lower body)
Status report
Watson was recalled from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Monday and will make his season debut. He will replace Fischer, a forward, who is out because of an injury sustained during a 3-0 win against the Nashville Predators on Saturday. … The Red Wings assigned goalie Ville to Grand Rapids after he cleared waivers Monday. … Brodzinski will replace Rempe in the Rangers lineup. Rempe, a forward, played 3:40 in New York's 6-5 overtime loss to the Utah Hockey Club on Saturday.