Red Wings at Rangers

Status report

Larkin is a gametime decision with "bumps and bruises," Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said. Larkin skated Tuesday morning after missing practice Monday. If he can't play, Detroit could use 11 forwards and seven defensemen. … Fabbri will return after missing 11 games with a lower-body injury he sustained in the season-opener Oct. 12. … Fischer is expected to play after missing the Red Wings' 5-4 win against the Boston Bruins on Saturday with an upper-body injury. … Shesterkin, a goalie, will not dress for a second straight game. He skated Tuesday morning and is day to day.