Red Wings at Rangers

RED WINGS (11-6-3) at RANGERS (15-4-1)
7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat -- J.T. Compher -- Lucas Raymond
Jonatan Berggren -- Andrew Copp -- Robby Fabbri
Michael Rasmussen -- Joe Veleno -- David Perron
Daniel Sprong -- Christian Fischer -- Klim Kostin
Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry
Olli Maatta -- Shayne Gostisbehere
Ville Husso
Alex Lyon
Scratched: Patrick Kane, Justin Holl, James Reimer
Injured: Dylan Larkin (undisclosed)
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Blake Wheeler
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Nick Bonino -- Jonny Brodzinski
Jimmy Vesey -- Barclay Goodrow -- Tyler Pitlick
K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba
Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox
Erik Gustafsson -- Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Zac Jones
Injured: Kaapo Kakko (lower body), Filip Chytil (upper body)
Status report
Kane will not play, but the forward skated with the Red Wings on Wednesday for the first time after signing a one-year, $2.75 million contract Tuesday. … Larkin, a center, will miss his first game of the season. … Husso will start after Lyon made 37 saves in a 4-1 win against the Minnesota Wild on Sunday. ... Fox will return after missing 10 games with a lower-body injury; he will replace Jones, a defenseman. ... Brodzinski, recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Tuesday, will replace Kakko; the forward was placed on long-term injured reserve Tuesday after he was injured during a 5-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Monday. … Chytil, a center, will miss his 11th straight game; he's also on long-term injured reserve. ... Shesterkin will make his fifth start in seven games.