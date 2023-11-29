Red Wings at Rangers

RED WINGS (11-6-3) at RANGERS (15-4-1)

7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- J.T. Compher -- Lucas Raymond

Jonatan Berggren -- Andrew Copp -- Robby Fabbri

Michael Rasmussen -- Joe Veleno -- David Perron

Daniel Sprong -- Christian Fischer -- Klim Kostin

Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry

Olli Maatta -- Shayne Gostisbehere

Ville Husso

Alex Lyon

Scratched: Patrick Kane, Justin Holl, James Reimer

Injured: Dylan Larkin (undisclosed)

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Blake Wheeler

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Nick Bonino -- Jonny Brodzinski

Jimmy Vesey -- Barclay Goodrow -- Tyler Pitlick

K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

Erik Gustafsson -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Zac Jones

Injured: Kaapo Kakko (lower body), Filip Chytil (upper body)

Status report

Kane will not play, but the forward skated with the Red Wings on Wednesday for the first time after signing a one-year, $2.75 million contract Tuesday. … Larkin, a center, will miss his first game of the season. … Husso will start after Lyon made 37 saves in a 4-1 win against the Minnesota Wild on Sunday. ... Fox will return after missing 10 games with a lower-body injury; he will replace Jones, a defenseman. ... Brodzinski, recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Tuesday, will replace Kakko; the forward was placed on long-term injured reserve Tuesday after he was injured during a 5-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Monday. … Chytil, a center, will miss his 11th straight game; he's also on long-term injured reserve. ... Shesterkin will make his fifth start in seven games.