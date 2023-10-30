Red Wings at Islanders
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
David Perron -- JT Compher -- Andrew Copp
Michael Rasmussen -- Joe Veleno -- Daniel Sprong
Klim Kostin -- Austin Czarnik -- Christian Fischer
Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Olli Maatta
Ville Husso
James Reimer
Scratched: Justin Holl,* Alex Lyon*
Injured: Robby Fabbri (lower body), Matt Luff (upper body), Carter Mazur (lower body)
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal
Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri
Simon Holmstrom -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Oliver Wahlstrom
Matt Martin -- Casey Cizikas -- Cal Clutterbuck
Adam Pelech -- Noah Dobson
Alexander Romanov -- Ryan Pulock
Samuel Bolduc -- Sebastian Aho
Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov
Scratched: Hudson Fasching, Julien Gauthier
Injured: Scott Mayfield (lower body)
Status report
Jonatan Berggren, a forward, was assigned to Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League by the Red Wings. ... Sorokin was in the starter’s crease at the Islanders morning skate. He made 45 saves in a 3-2 win against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.