Fantasy top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 4

Boston has extra motivation for Florida rematch

Toffoli Johansson Hartman 3 stars of week 

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Blackhawks Connor Bedard to face Devils Jack Hughes this week

On Tap: Ducks try to stay hot on road

Women in Hockey: Sharks Vice President Rosemary Tebaldi

Oilers get back to 'who we are' with McDavid in Heritage Classic

Kulak, Skinner play outdoors for hometown Oilers 

Flames stay optimistic after Heritage Classic loss

Oilers defeat Flames at Heritage Classic, end 4-game skid

Heritage Classic blog: Derek Ryan

Heritage Classic blog: Blake Coleman

16 NHL games to be nationally televised this week

Color of Hockey: Diop seeks Olympic glory with France

McDavid returns for Oilers at Heritage Classic

Bratt scores twice, Devils edge Wild

Wilson breaks tie in 3rd, Capitals rally past Sharks

Red Wings at Islanders

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
RED WINGS  (5-3-1) at ISLANDERS (4-2-1)

7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSDET

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

David Perron -- JT Compher -- Andrew Copp

Michael Rasmussen -- Joe Veleno -- Daniel Sprong

Klim Kostin -- Austin Czarnik -- Christian Fischer

Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Olli Maatta

Ville Husso

James Reimer

Scratched: Justin Holl,* Alex Lyon*

Injured: Robby Fabbri (lower body), Matt Luff (upper body), Carter Mazur (lower body)

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Simon Holmstrom -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau  -- Oliver Wahlstrom

Matt Martin -- Casey Cizikas -- Cal Clutterbuck

Adam Pelech -- Noah Dobson

Alexander Romanov -- Ryan Pulock

Samuel Bolduc -- Sebastian Aho

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Hudson Fasching, Julien Gauthier

Injured: Scott Mayfield (lower body)

Status report

Jonatan Berggren, a forward, was assigned to Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League by the Red Wings. ... Sorokin was in the starter’s crease at the Islanders morning skate. He made 45 saves in a 3-2 win against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.