Red Wings at Islanders projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

RED WINGS (5-2-0) at ISLANDERS (3-3-0)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MSGSN

Red Wings projected lineup

Emmitt Finnie -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat -- Marco Kasper -- Michael Brandsegg-Nygard

Jonatan Berggren -- J.T. Compher -- Mason Appleton

Michael Rasmussen -- Andrew Copp -- James van Riemsdyk

Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Albert Johansson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Cam Talbot

John Gibson

Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Elmer Soderblom

Injured: Patrick Kane (upper body)

Islanders projected lineup

Jonathan Drouin -- Bo Horvat -- Emil Heineman

Anthony Duclair -- Mathew Barzal -- Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom

Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Maxim Tsyplakov

Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock

Matthew Schaefer -- Scott Mayfield

Adam Boqvist -- Tony DeAngelo

David Rittich

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: None

Injured: Alexander Romanov (upper body), Maxim Shabanov (upper body), Pierre Engvall (hip surgery, ankle surgery), Semyon Varlamov (knee surgery), Ethan Bear (upper body)

Status report

The Red Wings did not hold a morning skate Thursday following a 4-2 loss at the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday. … Engvall, a forward, is out for the season. ... Romanov, a defenseman, has been placed on injured reserve, retroactive to Oct. 16. … The Islanders placed forward Marc Gatcomb on waivers Wednesday. ... Shabanov, a forward, is day to day. ... Barzal did not take part in New York's morning skate due to load management, but will play.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

NHL Status Report: Hill week to week for Golden Knights with lower-body injury

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

NHL On Tap: Kucherov seeks to spark Lightning in return

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

NHL, NOBULL announce multiyear partnership in United States

Matheson's OT goal lifts Canadiens past Flames

Quinn gets 3 points, Sabres end Red Wings’ 5-game winning streak

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

NCAA notebook: Augustine of Michigan State among goalies to watch this season

Crosby humbled closing in on rare milestone of 1,700 career points

Super 16: Golden Knights, Avalanche rewarded for strong starts to season

Fantasy hockey keeper / dynasty rankings

Blackhawks showing composure to start season, eager to accelerate rebuild