Red Wings at Islanders projected lineups

RED WINGS (5-2-0) at ISLANDERS (3-3-0)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MSGSN
Red Wings projected lineup
Emmitt Finnie -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Alex DeBrincat -- Marco Kasper -- Michael Brandsegg-Nygard
Jonatan Berggren -- J.T. Compher -- Mason Appleton
Michael Rasmussen -- Andrew Copp -- James van Riemsdyk
Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Albert Johansson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
Cam Talbot
John Gibson
Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Elmer Soderblom
Injured: Patrick Kane (upper body)
Islanders projected lineup
Jonathan Drouin -- Bo Horvat -- Emil Heineman
Anthony Duclair -- Mathew Barzal -- Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom
Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Maxim Tsyplakov
Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock
Matthew Schaefer -- Scott Mayfield
Adam Boqvist -- Tony DeAngelo
David Rittich
Ilya Sorokin
Scratched: None
Injured: Alexander Romanov (upper body), Maxim Shabanov (upper body), Pierre Engvall (hip surgery, ankle surgery), Semyon Varlamov (knee surgery), Ethan Bear (upper body)
Status report
The Red Wings did not hold a morning skate Thursday following a 4-2 loss at the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday. … Engvall, a forward, is out for the season. ... Romanov, a defenseman, has been placed on injured reserve, retroactive to Oct. 16. … The Islanders placed forward Marc Gatcomb on waivers Wednesday. ... Shabanov, a forward, is day to day. ... Barzal did not take part in New York's morning skate due to load management, but will play.