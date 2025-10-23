Red Wings at Islanders projected lineups

RED WINGS (5-2-0) at ISLANDERS (3-3-0)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MSGSN

Red Wings projected lineup

Emmitt Finnie -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat -- Marco Kasper -- Michael Brandsegg-Nygard

Jonatan Berggren -- J.T. Compher -- Mason Appleton

Michael Rasmussen -- Andrew Copp -- James van Riemsdyk

Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Albert Johansson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Cam Talbot

John Gibson

Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Elmer Soderblom

Injured: Patrick Kane (upper body)

Islanders projected lineup

Jonathan Drouin -- Bo Horvat -- Emil Heineman

Anthony Duclair -- Mathew Barzal -- Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom

Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Maxim Tsyplakov

Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock

Matthew Schaefer -- Scott Mayfield

Adam Boqvist -- Tony DeAngelo

David Rittich

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: None

Injured: Alexander Romanov (upper body), Maxim Shabanov (upper body), Pierre Engvall (hip surgery, ankle surgery), Semyon Varlamov (knee surgery), Ethan Bear (upper body)

Status report

The Red Wings did not hold a morning skate Thursday following a 4-2 loss at the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday. … Engvall, a forward, is out for the season. ... Romanov, a defenseman, has been placed on injured reserve, retroactive to Oct. 16. … The Islanders placed forward Marc Gatcomb on waivers Wednesday. ... Shabanov, a forward, is day to day. ... Barzal did not take part in New York's morning skate due to load management, but will play.