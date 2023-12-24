Meier scores twice, Devils rally past Red Wings to end 3-game skid

Toffoli breaks tie in 3rd for New Jersey; Kane extends goal streak to 3 for Detroit

Recap: Red Wings @ Devils 12.23.23

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Staff Writer

NEWARK, N.J. -- Timo Meier scored two goals, and the New Jersey Devils rallied past the Detroit Red Wings for a 3-2 win at Prudential Center on Saturday.

Tyler Toffoli scored, and Vitek Vanecek made 22 saves for the Devils (17-13-2), who ended a three-game losing streak.

Patrick Kane extended his goal streak to three games, and Michael Hutchinson made 32 saves in his debut for the Red Wings (16-14-4), who are 1-5-0 in their past six games. Hutchinson signed a one-year, two-way contract Tuesday.

Toffoli scored on a redirection from the slot off Jesper Bratt’s point shot to give the Devils a 3-2 lead at 12:45 of the third period.

Meier tied it 2-2 at 2:46 of the third on a shot from low in the left circle that deflected off the stick of Hutchinson and into the net. The goal was the third in two games for Meier, who had no points in his previous nine.

Kane’s snap shot from the bottom of the right circle off a cross-ice pass from Alex DeBrincat gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead at 4:22 of the first period.

Meier made it 1-1 when he knocked in a rebound at the left post at 11:43.

Shayne Gostisbehere gave Detroit a 2-1 lead on a slap shot from the top of the left circle at 10:33 of the second period.

Detroit forward Christian Fischer and defenseman Jeff Petry collided into each other while attempting to cover Dawson Mercer just inside the Detroit blue line at 14:26 of the second period and did not return to the game.

