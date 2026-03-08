Red Wings at Devils projected lineups

RED WINGS (35-21-7) at DEVILS (32-29-2)
7 p.m. ET; ESPN
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat -- Andrew Copp -- Patrick Kane
Emmitt Finnie -- Marco Kasper -- Lucas Raymond
Mason Appleton -- J.T. Compher -- Michael Brandsegg-Nygard
James van Riemsdyk -- Michael Rasmussen -- Dominik Shine
Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Justin Faulk
Albert Johansson -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka
John Gibson
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Elmer Soderblom, John Leonard
Injured: David Perron (lower body), Dylan Larkin (lower body)
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer
Arseny Gritsyuk -- Jack Hughes -- Connor Brown
Jesper Bratt -- Cody Glass -- Lenni Hameenaho
Paul Cotter -- Nick Bjugstad -- Maxim Tsyplakov
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Luke Hughes -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec
Jake Allen
Jacob Markstrom
Scratched: Colton White, Dennis Cholowski, Evgenii Dadonov
Injured: Stefan Noesen (knee), Zack MacEwen (ACL), Brett Pesce (lower body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. … Larkin will not play after the forward was injured during a 3-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Friday. He is day to day. ... Faulk is expected to make his Red Wings debut after being acquired in a trade with the St. Louis Blues on Friday. ... Brandsegg-Nygard and Leonard, a forward, were recalled from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League under emergency conditions. ... Allen is expected to start after Markstrom made 17 saves in a 6-3 win against the New York Rangers on Saturday. … Pesce, a defenseman, is week to week.