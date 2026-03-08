Red Wings at Devils projected lineups

RED WINGS (35-21-7) at DEVILS (32-29-2)

7 p.m. ET; ESPN

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- Andrew Copp -- Patrick Kane

Emmitt Finnie -- Marco Kasper -- Lucas Raymond

Mason Appleton -- J.T. Compher -- Michael Brandsegg-Nygard

James van Riemsdyk -- Michael Rasmussen -- Dominik Shine

Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Justin Faulk

Albert Johansson -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka

John Gibson

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Elmer Soderblom, John Leonard

Injured: David Perron (lower body), Dylan Larkin (lower body)

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Arseny Gritsyuk -- Jack Hughes -- Connor Brown

Jesper Bratt -- Cody Glass -- Lenni Hameenaho

Paul Cotter -- Nick Bjugstad -- Maxim Tsyplakov

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Luke Hughes -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec

Jake Allen

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Colton White, Dennis Cholowski, Evgenii Dadonov

Injured: Stefan Noesen (knee), Zack MacEwen (ACL), Brett Pesce (lower body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. … Larkin will not play after the forward was injured during a 3-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Friday. He is day to day. ... Faulk is expected to make his Red Wings debut after being acquired in a trade with the St. Louis Blues on Friday. ... Brandsegg-Nygard and Leonard, a forward, were recalled from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League under emergency conditions. ... Allen is expected to start after Markstrom made 17 saves in a 6-3 win against the New York Rangers on Saturday. … Pesce, a defenseman, is week to week.

