Red Wings at Devils 

RED WINGS (16-13-4) at DEVILS (16-13-2)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSDET

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- Patrick Kane

Joe Veleno -- J.T. Compher -- Lucas Raymond

Michael Rasmussen -- Andrew Copp -- David Perron

Robby Fabbri -- Christian Fischer -- Daniel Sprong

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry

Jake Walman -- Justin Holl

Michael Hutchinson

James Reimer

Scratched: Austin Czarnik, Simon Edvinsson

Injured: Alex Lyon (upper body), Klim Kostin (upper body), Ville Husso (lower body), Olli Maatta (upper body)

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Curtis Lazar

Tyler Toffoli -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier -- Michael McLeod -- Dawson Mercer

Nathan Bastian -- Eric Haula -- Alexander Holtz

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Simon Nemec

Kevin Bahl -- John Marino

Brendan Smith -- Luke Hughes

Vitek Vanecek

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Chris Tierney, Colin Miller

Injured: Dougie Hamilton (upper body); Tomas Nosek (upper body)

Status report

Detroit did not hold a morning skate on Saturday after a 7-6 shootout win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday. ... Maatta is doubtful after sustaining his injury in the first period on Friday. ... Edvinsson, a defenseman, was recalled from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Saturday. ... Hutchinson, who signed a one-year, two-way contract Tuesday, is expected to make his Red Wings debut. ... New Jersey held an optional skate on Saturday. ... Bastian is a game-time decision. If he can't play, Tierney would enter the lineup for the first time in six games.