Red Wings at Devils 

RED WINGS (16-13-4) at DEVILS (16-13-2)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSDET
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- Patrick Kane
Joe Veleno -- J.T. Compher -- Lucas Raymond
Michael Rasmussen -- Andrew Copp -- David Perron
Robby Fabbri -- Christian Fischer -- Daniel Sprong
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry
Jake Walman -- Justin Holl
Michael Hutchinson
James Reimer
Scratched: Austin Czarnik, Simon Edvinsson
Injured: Alex Lyon (upper body), Klim Kostin (upper body), Ville Husso (lower body), Olli Maatta (upper body)
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Curtis Lazar
Tyler Toffoli -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier -- Michael McLeod -- Dawson Mercer
Nathan Bastian -- Eric Haula -- Alexander Holtz
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Simon Nemec
Kevin Bahl -- John Marino
Brendan Smith -- Luke Hughes
Vitek Vanecek
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Chris Tierney, Colin Miller
Injured: Dougie Hamilton (upper body); Tomas Nosek (upper body)
Status report
Detroit did not hold a morning skate on Saturday after a 7-6 shootout win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday. ... Maatta is doubtful after sustaining his injury in the first period on Friday. ... Edvinsson, a defenseman, was recalled from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Saturday. ... Hutchinson, who signed a one-year, two-way contract Tuesday, is expected to make his Red Wings debut. ... New Jersey held an optional skate on Saturday. ... Bastian is a game-time decision. If he can't play, Tierney would enter the lineup for the first time in six games.