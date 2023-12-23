Red Wings at Devils 

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

RED WINGS (16-13-4) at DEVILS (16-13-2)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSDET

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- Patrick Kane

Joe Veleno -- J.T. Compher -- Lucas Raymond

Michael Rasmussen -- Andrew Copp -- David Perron

Robby Fabbri -- Christian Fischer -- Daniel Sprong

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry

Jake Walman -- Justin Holl

Michael Hutchinson

James Reimer

Scratched: Austin Czarnik, Simon Edvinsson 

Injured: Alex Lyon (upper body), Klim Kostin (upper body), Ville Husso (lower body), Olli Maatta (upper body)

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Curtis Lazar

Tyler Toffoli -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier -- Michael McLeod -- Dawson Mercer

Nathan Bastian -- Eric Haula -- Alexander Holtz

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Simon Nemec

Kevin Bahl -- John Marino

Brendan Smith -- Luke Hughes

Vitek Vanecek

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Chris Tierney, Colin Miller

Injured: Dougie Hamilton (upper body); Tomas Nosek (upper body)

Status report

Detroit did not hold a morning skate on Saturday after a 7-6 shootout win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday. ... Maatta is doubtful after sustaining his injury in the first period on Friday. ... Edvinsson, a defenseman, was recalled from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Saturday. ... Hutchinson, who signed a one-year, two-way contract Tuesday, is expected to make his Red Wings debut. ... New Jersey held an optional skate on Saturday. ... Bastian is a game-time decision. If he can't play, Tierney would enter the lineup for the first time in six games.

Latest News

Tampa Bay Lightning Washington Capitals game preview December 23

Lightning at Capitals
NHL betting odds for December 23 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 23
NHL On Tap news and notes December 23

NHL On Tap: Crosby looks to hit 20-goal mark against Senators 
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
NHL Morning Skate for December 23

NHL Morning Skate for December 23
Super 16 NHL Power Rankings December 21

Super 16: Rangers reclaim top spot; Flyers make big surge in rankings
Boston Bruins Winnipeg Jets game recap December 22

Vilardi scores in 5th straight, Jets hand Bruins 3rd loss in row
Montreal Canadiens Chicago Blackhawks game recap December 22

Canadiens score 5 straight in win against Blackhawks
Philadelphia Flyers Detroit Red Wings game recap December 22

Kane has 3 points, Red Wings recover to defeat Flyers in shootout
CHL notebook: Flyers prospects find success for London

CHL notebook: Flyers prospects having good run for London 
Edmonton Oilers New York Rangers game recap December 22

Oilers score 4 in 3rd period, hold off Rangers
NHL Buzz News and Notes December 22

NHL Buzz: Zegras could return from injury for Ducks against Kraken
Florida Panthers new practice facility war memorial auditorium

Panthers players loving newly-renovated War Memorial Auditorium
Wild Marc-Andre Fleury gets back at Brandon Duhaime

Fleury gets back at Duhaime for calling him '50' in interview
Vegas Golden Knights Ben Hutton signs contract

Hutton signs 2-year, $1.95 million contract with Golden Knights
Commissioner Gary Bettman affirms 6-game suspension for Detroit Red Wings David Perron

NHL Commissioner Bettman affirms 6-game suspension for Perron of Red Wings 
Samuel Girard cleared by NHL/NHLPA player assistance program

Girard cleared by NHL/NHLPA player assistance program to resume practicing
nhl fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings