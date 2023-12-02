Red Wings at Canadiens

RED WINGS (12-7-3) at CANADIENS (10-11-2)
7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, CITY, BSDET
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Andrew Copp -- J.T. Compher -- Robby Fabbri
Michael Rasmussen -- Joe Veleno -- David Perron
Klim Kostin -- Daniel Sprong -- Christian Fischer
Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry
Olli Maatta -- Shayne Gostisbehere
Ville Husso
Alex Lyon
Scratched: James Reimer, Justin Holl, Patrick Kane
Injured: None
Canadiens projected lineup
Sean Monahan -- Nick Suzuki -- Cole Caufield
Josh Anderson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher
Tanner Pearson -- Jake Evans -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Joel Armia -- Mitchell Stephens -- Jesse Ylonen
Mike Matheson -- Gustav Lindstrom
Kaiden Guhle -- Justin Barron
Jayden Struble -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Jake Allen
Sam Montembeault
Scratched: Cayden Primeau, Mattias Norlinder, Michael Pezzetta
Injured: Alex Newhook (high ankle sprain), Rafael Harvey-Pinard (lower body), Arber Xhekaj (upper body), Jordan Harris (lower body), David Savard (broken hand)
Status report
Larkin returns after missing two games because of an undisclosed injury. … Husso and Lyon will alternate starts for the sixth straight game. ... Allen will make his first start since he made 26 saves in a 4-0 loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Nov. 25. … Xhekaj, a defenseman, took part in the morning skate but will not play. … Newhook is expected to be out 10-12 weeks after being injured during a 5-1 loss to the Florida Panthers on Friday. ... Stephens was recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League on Friday and will play his first NHL game since he played for Detroit on Apr. 29, 2022.