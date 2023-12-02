Red Wings at Canadiens

RED WINGS (12-7-3) at CANADIENS (10-11-2)

7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, CITY, BSDET

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Andrew Copp -- J.T. Compher -- Robby Fabbri

Michael Rasmussen -- Joe Veleno -- David Perron

Klim Kostin -- Daniel Sprong -- Christian Fischer

Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry

Olli Maatta -- Shayne Gostisbehere

Ville Husso

Alex Lyon

Scratched: James Reimer, Justin Holl, Patrick Kane

Injured: None

Canadiens projected lineup

Sean Monahan -- Nick Suzuki -- Cole Caufield

Josh Anderson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher

Tanner Pearson -- Jake Evans -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Joel Armia -- Mitchell Stephens -- Jesse Ylonen

Mike Matheson -- Gustav Lindstrom

Kaiden Guhle -- Justin Barron

Jayden Struble -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Jake Allen

Sam Montembeault

Scratched: Cayden Primeau, Mattias Norlinder, Michael Pezzetta

Injured: Alex Newhook (high ankle sprain), Rafael Harvey-Pinard (lower body), Arber Xhekaj (upper body), Jordan Harris (lower body), David Savard (broken hand)

Status report

Larkin returns after missing two games because of an undisclosed injury. … Husso and Lyon will alternate starts for the sixth straight game. ... Allen will make his first start since he made 26 saves in a 4-0 loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Nov. 25. … Xhekaj, a defenseman, took part in the morning skate but will not play. … Newhook is expected to be out 10-12 weeks after being injured during a 5-1 loss to the Florida Panthers on Friday. ... Stephens was recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League on Friday and will play his first NHL game since he played for Detroit on Apr. 29, 2022.