Red Wings at Wild

RED WINGS (16-14-4) at WILD (15-13-4)
8 p.m. ET; BWIX, BSN, BSDET
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- Patrick Kane
David Perron -- J.T. Compher -- Lucas Raymond
Michael Rasmussen -- Andrew Copp -- Daniel Sprong
Robby Fabbri -- Austin Czarnik -- Jonatan Berggren
Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Simon Edvinsson
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Justin Holl
James Reimer
Michael Hutchinson
Scratched: None
Injured: Alex Lyon (upper body), Klim Kostin (upper body), Ville Husso (lower body), Olli Maatta (upper body) Joe Veleno (undisclosed), Jeff Petry (upper body), Christian Fischer (upper body)
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy
Marcus Johansson -- Marco Rossi -- Ryan Hartman
Marcus Foligno -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Pat Maroon
Brandon Duhaime -- Connor Dewar -- Vinni Lettieri
Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber
Alex Goligoski -- Zach Bogosian
Jon Merrill -- Dakota Mermis
Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury
Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Jake Lucchini
Injured: Mats Zuccarello (upper body), Jared Spurgeon (lower body)
Status report
Maata, a defenseman, will miss a second straight game. … Fischer was placed on injured reserve Tuesday. … Berggren, Czarnik and Edvinsson were each recalled from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. … Spurgeon, a defenseman, skated with the group but will not play. … Hartman returns after missing two games with an upper-body injury.