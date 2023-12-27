Red Wings at Wild

RED WINGS (16-14-4) at WILD (15-13-4)

8 p.m. ET; BWIX, BSN, BSDET

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- Patrick Kane

David Perron -- J.T. Compher -- Lucas Raymond

Michael Rasmussen -- Andrew Copp -- Daniel Sprong

Robby Fabbri -- Austin Czarnik -- Jonatan Berggren

Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Simon Edvinsson

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Justin Holl

James Reimer

Michael Hutchinson

Scratched: None

Injured: Alex Lyon (upper body), Klim Kostin (upper body), Ville Husso (lower body), Olli Maatta (upper body) Joe Veleno (undisclosed), Jeff Petry (upper body), Christian Fischer (upper body)

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Marcus Johansson -- Marco Rossi -- Ryan Hartman

Marcus Foligno -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Pat Maroon

Brandon Duhaime -- Connor Dewar -- Vinni Lettieri

Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber

Alex Goligoski -- Zach Bogosian

Jon Merrill -- Dakota Mermis

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Jake Lucchini

Injured: Mats Zuccarello (upper body), Jared Spurgeon (lower body)

Status report

Maata, a defenseman, will miss a second straight game. … Fischer was placed on injured reserve Tuesday. … Berggren, Czarnik and Edvinsson were each recalled from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. … Spurgeon, a defenseman, skated with the group but will not play. … Hartman returns after missing two games with an upper-body injury.