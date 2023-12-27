Red Wings at Wild

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

RED WINGS (16-14-4) at WILD (15-13-4) 

8 p.m. ET; BWIX, BSN, BSDET

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- Patrick Kane

David Perron -- J.T. Compher -- Lucas Raymond

Michael Rasmussen -- Andrew Copp -- Daniel Sprong

Robby Fabbri -- Austin Czarnik -- Jonatan Berggren

Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Simon Edvinsson

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Justin Holl

James Reimer

Michael Hutchinson

Scratched: None

Injured: Alex Lyon (upper body), Klim Kostin (upper body), Ville Husso (lower body), Olli Maatta (upper body) Joe Veleno (undisclosed), Jeff Petry (upper body), Christian Fischer (upper body)

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Marcus Johansson -- Marco Rossi -- Ryan Hartman

Marcus Foligno -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Pat Maroon

Brandon Duhaime -- Connor Dewar -- Vinni Lettieri

Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber

Alex Goligoski -- Zach Bogosian

Jon Merrill -- Dakota Mermis

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Jake Lucchini

Injured: Mats Zuccarello (upper body), Jared Spurgeon (lower body)

Status report

Maata, a defenseman, will miss a second straight game. … Fischer was placed on injured reserve Tuesday. … Berggren, Czarnik and Edvinsson were each recalled from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. … Spurgeon, a defenseman, skated with the group but will not play. … Hartman returns after missing two games with an upper-body injury.

Latest News

2024-iihf-wjc-roundup-day-2-december-27-2023

World Junior Championship roundup: Projected top pick Celebrini has 5 points for Canada
3 keys to success for United States against Switzerland at WJC

3 'Star' keys to success for United States against Switzerland at WJC
Trevor Zegras dedicates Michigan goal to fan battling cancer

Zegras dedicates ‘Michigan’ goal to young fan battling cancer
Carolina Hurricanes recall goalie Antti Raanta

Raanta recalled by Hurricanes from AHL, will back up Kochetkov against Predators
'Road to the NHL Winter Classic' Episode 3

‘Road to the NHL Winter Classic’ Episode 3 goes into kitchen
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
NHL Buzz news and notes December 27

NHL Buzz: Thompson back for Golden Knights against Ducks
NHL betting odds for December 27, 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 27
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
Gerry OFlaherty made NHL debut on Christmas 52 years ago

O’Flaherty received ‘best Christmas gift’ making NHL debut on holiday
NHL storylines post holiday break until All Star game

World Juniors, Winter Classic highlight post-holiday hockey schedule 
World Junior Championship preview for Day 2

On Tap: Day 2 of 2024 World Junior Championship
Seattle Kraken look to build tradition in Winter Classic

Kraken core look to ‘build tradition’ in Winter Classic
NHL On Tap news and notes December 27

NHL On Tap: Rolling Rangers seek revenge on Capitals
2024 IIHF WJC roundup Day 1, December 26, 2023

World Junior Championship roundup: Brindley leads United States in opener
World Junior Championship 2024 schedule results TV info

2024 World Junior Championship schedule
Jeremy Swayman dresses as Santa for Linus Ullmark's family

Swayman continues tradition of dressing up as Santa for Ullmark’s kids 
State Your Case: Can Buffalo make Stanley Cup Playoffs?

State Your Case: Can Sabres make Stanley Cup Playoffs?