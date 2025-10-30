Red Wings at Kings projected lineups

RED WINGS (7-3-0) at KINGS (5-3-3)
10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, FDSNDET
Red Wings projected lineup
Emmitt Finnie -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Alex DeBrincat -- Marco Kasper -- Mason Appleton
Andrew Copp -- J.T. Compher -- Jonatan Berggren
Elmer Soderblom -- Michael Rasmussen -- James van Riemsdyk
Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Albert Johansson -- Travis Hamonic
Cam Talbot
John Gibson
Scratched: Jacob Bernard-Docker
Injured: Patrick Kane (upper body)
Kings projected lineup
Andrei Kuzmenko -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere
Joel Armia -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore
Jeff Malott -- Alex Turcotte -- Corey Perry
Brian Dumoulin -- Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Mikey Anderson -- Cody Ceci
Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Jacob Moverare
Injured: Kyle Burroughs (upper body), Warren Foegele (upper body)
Status report
Kane, a forward, remains out and will miss the next two games of the road trip, including at the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. … The Kings are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 4-3 win at the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday.