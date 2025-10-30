Red Wings at Kings projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

RED WINGS (7-3-0) at KINGS (5-3-3)

10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, FDSNDET

Red Wings projected lineup

Emmitt Finnie -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat -- Marco Kasper -- Mason Appleton

Andrew Copp -- J.T. Compher -- Jonatan Berggren

Elmer Soderblom -- Michael Rasmussen -- James van Riemsdyk

Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Albert Johansson -- Travis Hamonic

Cam Talbot

John Gibson

Scratched: Jacob Bernard-Docker

Injured: Patrick Kane (upper body)

Kings projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere

Joel Armia -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore

Jeff Malott -- Alex Turcotte -- Corey Perry

Brian Dumoulin -- Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Mikey Anderson -- Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Jacob Moverare

Injured: Kyle Burroughs (upper body), Warren Foegele (upper body)

Status report

Kane, a forward, remains out and will miss the next two games of the road trip, including at the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. … The Kings are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 4-3 win at the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday.

