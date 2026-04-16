Video Review: DET @ FLA – 9:37 of the Third Period

NHL-Shield

Type of Review: Puck Over Goal Line

Result: Goal Florida

Explanation: The Situation Room informed the off-ice officials to sound the in-arena horn after it was confirmed that Cole Reinhardt’s shot at 9:37 completely crossed the Detroit goal line. According to Rule 37.6, “Should the NHL Situation Room be able to determine that a goal has been scored through the use of video replay, and play on the ice has nonetheless continued, the NHL Situation Room shall instruct that the in-arena horn be sounded to stop play immediately, and the goal will be awarded. The game clock (and penalty clocks, if applicable) will then be re-set to the time of the goal.”

Therefore, the clock is reset to show 10:23 (9:37 elapsed time) and good goal Florida.

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