SUNRISE, Fla. -- Aleksander Barkov scored twice in the third period for the Florida Panthers, who recovered for a 3-2 shootout win against the Detroit Red Wings at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday.
Barkov scores twice, Panthers recover for shootout win against Red Wings
Bobrovsky makes 20 saves; Larkin ties it for Detroit with 4 minutes left
Sergei Bobrovsky made 20 saves and another three in the shootout for the Panthers (47-22-5), who lost their previous two games and six of seven (1-5-1). Sam Reinhart scored the only goal of the shootout in the first round.
Florida, which clinched a Stanley Cup Playoff berth Thursday, remained two points behind the Boston Bruins for first place in the Atlantic Division. Boston defeated the Washington Capitals 3-2 in a shootout on Saturday.
“It was tight and it is easy to get frustrated, especially during this stretch where it has been hard getting wins,” Reinhart said. “We did a good job of staying composed and found a way.”
Alex Lyon made 36 saves, and Shayne Gostisbehere had two assists for the Red Wings (36-30-8), who have lost the first four of a five-game road trip (0-2-2) that concludes Monday at the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Detroit is two points behind the Philadelphia Flyers for the second wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference.
“It was a gutsy, very impressive point for the guys,” Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said. “In the circumstances, you want [two points]; [in] reality, we knew this was going to be a very tough road trip and we’re trying to get any points we can.
“We had 21 blocked shots going into the third period. A lot of will from the group. That is an effort from the group where I am proud of them.”
The Red Wings finished with 25 blocked shots and played almost the entirety of the first period without captain Dylan Larkin, who took a deflected point shot from teammate Jeff Petry off his left leg at 28 seconds. He tried to come back midway through the first but went back to the dressing room but was able to return for the start of the second period.
Detroit forced overtime when Larkin tied it 2-2 at 16:00 of the third period with a one-timer of Patrick Kane’s pass in the right circle knuckled off Bobrovsky’s shoulder.
“We played hard, blocked a lot of shots, guys were battling through the flu,” Larkin said. “We take a lot of pride off that performance, and it is something we can build off of. You saw the response when they went up 2-1 -- we battled, played for each other and stayed disciplined. It came to a shootout, and we had every opportunity to win.”
Robby Fabbri gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead on a power play at 10:31 of the first with a wrist shot from the right face-off circle after a feed from David Perron.
Barkov tied it 1-1 at 12:21 of the third, knocking in a loose puck that came off Aaron Ekblad’s stick after the defenseman powered his way to the net. It was Barkov’s 20th goal of the season.
Barkov then gave Florida a 2-1 lead at 15:04 when he took a give-and-go pass from Reinhart, drove to the net and knocked a bouncing puck off Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider and past Lyon.
“Lyon is a good goalie, we know that from the past and it is tough to score against him,” said Barkov, who was teammates with Lyon with Florida last season. “We found a way, and that was the most important thing.”
Detroit was unable to score on a power play in overtime when Barkov was called for tripping at 34 seconds.
The Red Wings finished 2-for-6 on the power play; the Panthers were 0-for-1.
“We had some fine opportunities to score, and Alex Lyon made some great saves,” Florida coach Paul Maurice said. “We missed on a few, but then we were in the box and had a problem. I thought we were better than the final score.”
NOTES: Barkov set a Panthers record with his 32nd multigoal game, passing Olli Jokinen and Pavel Bure. It is Barkov’s ninth 20-goal season, three more than anyone else in franchise history. Barkov (21 goals, 50 assists) has five 70-point seasons, two more than anyone else in Panthers history. … Florida is 12-0-1 in its past 13 games against Detroit, dating to 2021. … Larkin is one shy of scoring 30 goals for the third straight season; he would join Brendan Shanahan (five times), Henrik Zetterberg (four) and Sergei Fedorov (three) as the only Red Wings players in the past 30 years to accomplish the feat. … Seider blocked six shots in 28:07 of ice time, and Perron had an assist and six hits in 18:03.