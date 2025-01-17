Talbot makes 41 saves, Red Wings stay hot by defeating Panthers

Dylan Larkin had two goals and an assist for the Red Wings (21-19-4), who scored three power-play goals and are 8-1-0 in their past nine games. Patrick Kane and Marco Kasper each had a goal and an assist, and Lucas Raymond had two assists to help the Red Wings get their first regulation win against the Panthers since Feb. 20, 2021; Florida had been 12-0-1 against Detroit in their previous 13 games.

Anton Lundell and Evan Rodrigues scored for the Panthers (26-17-3). Sergei Bobrovsky was pulled after giving up four goals on 15 shots; Spencer Knight made four saves in relief.

Detroit took a 1-0 lead on the power play at 8:48 of the first period when Jonatan Berggren beat Bobrovsky to the glove side with a wrist shot from the left face-off circle.

Lundell tied it 1-1 at 11:01, tapping in the rebound of a Carter Verhaeghe shot.

The Red Wings took a 2-1 lead at 7:52 of the second period when Larkin knocked in a pass from Kane on the power play.

Rodrigues tied it 2-2 at 8:21, but Kane gave Detroit the lead for good by making it 3-2 on the power play at 13:44, when he put a wrist shot over Bobrovsky’s shoulder from the right circle.

Kasper pushed it to 4-2 at 15:41, chasing Bobrovsky. After Larkin forced a turnover, Kasper drove up the middle and scored with a wrist shot from the high slot.

Larkin scored into an empty net with 1:22 remaining in the third for the 5-2 final.